St Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

CASE#:25A4000013

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/02/2025 @ 0034 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Thetford, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Justin Brochu

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call of a domestic disturbance at a business located on Us Route 5 in the Town of Thetford, VT. Troopers responded, and investigations revealed Justin Brochu caused a family member to fear serious bodily injury or death. Brochu was taken into custody and transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/02/2025 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLDUED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.