St Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#:25A4000013

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/02/2025 @ 0034 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Thetford, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Justin Brochu                                              

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call of a domestic disturbance at a business located on Us Route 5 in the Town of Thetford, VT. Troopers responded, and investigations revealed Justin Brochu caused a family member to fear serious bodily injury or death.  Brochu was taken into custody and transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/02/2025 at 12:30 PM            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex      

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLDUED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

