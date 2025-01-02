St Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A4000013
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/02/2025 @ 0034 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Thetford, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Justin Brochu
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call of a domestic disturbance at a business located on Us Route 5 in the Town of Thetford, VT. Troopers responded, and investigations revealed Justin Brochu caused a family member to fear serious bodily injury or death. Brochu was taken into custody and transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/02/2025 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLDUED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
