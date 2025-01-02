Music to the ears of SA families as Sports Vouchers double in 2025

The Malinauskas Labor Government is delivering cost of living relief to families and providing more opportunities for children to be active and socially connected through the expansion of the Sports Vouchers program.

Starting yesterday under the refreshed program name ‘Sports Vouchers Plus’, children from Reception to Year 9 are now eligible to receive double the support through two $100 Sports Vouchers per calendar year.

For the first time, music lessons and active recreation will also be incorporated in the program, in another move by the State Government which will get young people engaged in the community and away from screens.

The expansion of the new Sports Vouchers Plus was announced in the 2024-25 State Budget, where $54.6 million will be invested over four years to deliver this initiative.

Sports Vouchers have continued to evolve since they were first launched in 2015 and over the past decade the offering has extended to provide subsidies for dance, learn-to-swim programs, Scouts and Guides.

Theatre Bugs became a Sports Vouchers provider in 2019 when the program expanded to include dance - with the inclusion of music it’s expected more participants will now take part in the organisation’s musical programs, building on the 2,200+ vouchers which have so far been used for participation with this brilliant South Australian organisation.

In 2024, Sports Vouchers enjoyed its most successful year to date with a record number of more than 95,000 vouchers claimed over 12 months.

Since its inception, more than 697,000 vouchers have been claimed, providing $58.85 million to South Australian families to put towards eligible activities.

Families can claim their Sports Vouchers via www.sportsvouchers.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

In 2025, we celebrate 10 years of the Sports Vouchers program making a real difference in the lives of South Australian children.

As we mark a remarkable decade of the program, we are providing more support to families than ever before by doubling the value of vouchers and extending the program to include active recreation and music lessons.

Whether a child wants to play the trumpet, play footy, sing or participate in guides, we don’t ever want cost to be a barrier to them doing so.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is determined to get our kids active, off their screens, participating in sport, active recreation or the arts and enjoying the sense of belonging and physical, mental and emotional benefits of being involved.

The Sports Vouchers Plus initiative and the doubling in value is about supporting families to support their kids to do just this.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

We believe every South Australian child should have access to the benefits of arts and culture and now from January 1, children will be able to receive subsidised music lessons for the first time.

Children will be able to sing and dance and learn instruments as part of the program.

Music lessons offer incredible benefits for children’s wellbeing and development, but the cost can often be a challenge for parents and carers.

That’s why we have extended the program to make it more affordable for families.

Attributable to Assistant Minister for Junior Sport Participation Rhiannon Pearce

Our government is taking significant steps to encourage more young people to reduce their screen time and focus on being active and staying healthy.

Under the new Sports Vouchers Plus offering, we are giving children greater flexibility in how they choose to participate in activities which lead to more healthy and active lives.

This expansion recognises the positive impact of active recreation and music on a young person's development and wellbeing, which is why I'm excited for these activities to be included in the program.

Research shows that children and young adults who engage in sports are more likely to stay active as they grow older, with enhanced resilience and stronger social connections.

Attributable to Michael Eustice, Managing Director, Theatre Bugs

At Theatre Bugs we are thrilled about the inclusion of music lessons in the Sports Vouchers Plus program. This wonderful initiative not only makes music more accessible to families but also provides children with an opportunity to develop creativity, confidence, and essential life skills. It’s a fantastic way to support young minds and ensure parents have an affordable avenue to enrich their children’s lives through the arts.

Since 2019, Sports Vouchers have been a game-changer for Theatre Bugs, enabling 1000’s of children to discover the joy of performing arts in an affordable, accessible way.