Another big year getting things done for South Australians
Release date: 31/12/24
The Malinauskas Labor Government has led the nation’s strongest economy, world-leading reforms in social media and continued to deliver in key areas including housing, health, education and infrastructure in another big year of getting things done for South Australians.
In 2024, South Australia’s economy led the nation, including:
- Ranking number one in CommSec State of the States on multiple occasions
- Named the best place to do business by the Business Council of Australia
- Recording the lowest unemployment rate in Australia and the lowest jobless rate in the state’s history
The government also delivered its second consecutive budget surplus and provided targeted cost of living relief to South Australians who need it the most.
The State Government started 2024 launching the State Prosperity Project at the Major Economic Summit across the three cities of the Upper Spencer Gulf.
The government then launched the Housing Roadmap, a comprehensive plan to build more homes for South Australians, including:
- Removing the cap on stamp duty relief on new builds for first home buyers
- Investing in necessary water infrastructure to build new homes
- Comprehensive reforms to help renters
- Bringing back the Housing Trust
The Malinauskas Labor Government commissioned former Chief Justice of the High Court Robert French AC to lead a review into banning social media for children. This review was delivered in September and contributed towards the Albanese Government legislating a world-leading national ban. South Australia also co-hosted a Social Media Summit with New South Wales in October.
The State Government also continued to build a bigger health system, including:
- Building and opening more than 150 hospital beds
- Opening three 24/7 pharmacies (Norwood, Salisbury, Clovelly Park) and committing to a fourth in the southern suburbs
- Starting early works for the new Women's and Children's Hospital
- Starting construction of the biggest ever expansion of Flinders Medical Centre
- Opening four new ambulance stations (Norwood, Woodville, Edwardstown, Port Augusta)
- Starting work on new Ambulance headquarters
- Completing QEH expansion and opening new emergency department
The first Technical College at Findon started educating its first students, among a suite of achievements in education, including:
- Starting construction on four other Tech Colleges (Tonsley, Port Augusta, Mount Gambier, The Heights)
- Announcing trial sites for three-year-old pre-school
- Starting workforce recruitment for three-year-old pre-school
- Opening Adelaide Botanic expansion
The government also continued to deliver the biggest infrastructure agenda in South Australia’s history, including:
- Procuring the builder for Torrens to Darlington
- Completing Stage 1 and starting Stage 2 of Main South Road duplication
- Completing the Port Dock Rail Spur
- Starting construction of new Adelaide Aquatic Centre
- Announcing a new Netball Stadium
- Building Barossa Park at Lyndoch
In a big 2024, the Malinauskas Labor Government also:
- Legislated a world-leading ban on political donations
- Passed tough new child sex offender laws
- Introduced new laws against illegal tobacco/vapes
- Hosted record-breaking Gather Round and LIV Golf events
- Hosted Super Netball Grand Final
- Launched South Australia’s bid to host COP31
- Helped save the Crown and Anchor
- Helped save Western Hospital
- Started the Royal Commission into Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence
- Secured return of Emirates and China Southern airlines
- Secured construction of Frigates at Osborne
- Reached agreement to proceed with second Festival Tower
- Legalised e-scooters
- Released a drought support package
- Banned more single-use plastic
Quotes
Attributable to Peter Malinauskas
2024 has been another big year of getting things done for South Australians.
South Australia’s economy has led the nation, and our jobless rate has reached record lows.
We launched the State Prosperity Project and the Housing Roadmap, to help set our state up for long term prosperity.
We led the world on banning social media for children, protecting our young people from harm.
And we have continued to deliver on our election commitments in key areas including health, education and infrastructure.
It has been a big year, but there is still so much more to do and 2025 is set to be even bigger as more of the government’s election commitments reach completion.
