Another big year getting things done for South Australians

Release date: 31/12/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government has led the nation’s strongest economy, world-leading reforms in social media and continued to deliver in key areas including housing, health, education and infrastructure in another big year of getting things done for South Australians.

In 2024, South Australia’s economy led the nation, including:

Ranking number one in CommSec State of the States on multiple occasions

Named the best place to do business by the Business Council of Australia

Recording the lowest unemployment rate in Australia and the lowest jobless rate in the state’s history

The government also delivered its second consecutive budget surplus and provided targeted cost of living relief to South Australians who need it the most.

The State Government started 2024 launching the State Prosperity Project at the Major Economic Summit across the three cities of the Upper Spencer Gulf.

The government then launched the Housing Roadmap, a comprehensive plan to build more homes for South Australians, including:

Removing the cap on stamp duty relief on new builds for first home buyers

Investing in necessary water infrastructure to build new homes

Comprehensive reforms to help renters

Bringing back the Housing Trust

The Malinauskas Labor Government commissioned former Chief Justice of the High Court Robert French AC to lead a review into banning social media for children. This review was delivered in September and contributed towards the Albanese Government legislating a world-leading national ban. South Australia also co-hosted a Social Media Summit with New South Wales in October.

The State Government also continued to build a bigger health system, including:

Building and opening more than 150 hospital beds

Opening three 24/7 pharmacies (Norwood, Salisbury, Clovelly Park) and committing to a fourth in the southern suburbs

Starting early works for the new Women's and Children's Hospital

Starting construction of the biggest ever expansion of Flinders Medical Centre

Opening four new ambulance stations (Norwood, Woodville, Edwardstown, Port Augusta)

Starting work on new Ambulance headquarters

Completing QEH expansion and opening new emergency department

The first Technical College at Findon started educating its first students, among a suite of achievements in education, including:

Starting construction on four other Tech Colleges (Tonsley, Port Augusta, Mount Gambier, The Heights)

Announcing trial sites for three-year-old pre-school

Starting workforce recruitment for three-year-old pre-school

Opening Adelaide Botanic expansion

The government also continued to deliver the biggest infrastructure agenda in South Australia’s history, including:

Procuring the builder for Torrens to Darlington

Completing Stage 1 and starting Stage 2 of Main South Road duplication

Completing the Port Dock Rail Spur

Starting construction of new Adelaide Aquatic Centre

Announcing a new Netball Stadium

Building Barossa Park at Lyndoch

In a big 2024, the Malinauskas Labor Government also:

Legislated a world-leading ban on political donations

Passed tough new child sex offender laws

Introduced new laws against illegal tobacco/vapes

Hosted record-breaking Gather Round and LIV Golf events

Hosted Super Netball Grand Final

Launched South Australia’s bid to host COP31

Helped save the Crown and Anchor

Helped save Western Hospital

Started the Royal Commission into Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence

Secured return of Emirates and China Southern airlines

Secured construction of Frigates at Osborne

Reached agreement to proceed with second Festival Tower

Legalised e-scooters

Released a drought support package

Banned more single-use plastic

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

2024 has been another big year of getting things done for South Australians.

South Australia’s economy has led the nation, and our jobless rate has reached record lows.

We launched the State Prosperity Project and the Housing Roadmap, to help set our state up for long term prosperity.

We led the world on banning social media for children, protecting our young people from harm.

And we have continued to deliver on our election commitments in key areas including health, education and infrastructure.

It has been a big year, but there is still so much more to do and 2025 is set to be even bigger as more of the government’s election commitments reach completion.