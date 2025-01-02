New cost-of-living measures begin for 2025

Release date: 01/01/25

A suite of new and expanded Malinauskas Labor Government cost-of-living measures kick-in today, as South Australians ring in the new year.

Beginning today, Health Care Card holders can access concession travel on public transport, while families will benefit from the renewed material and services subsidy ($200 per public school student).

Meanwhile, eligible South Australians living in share houses now have access to household concessions. This ensures that individuals living in shared accommodation, including those with disability, can equally benefit from these concessions.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has also extended eligibility and access to the GlassesSA subsidy, to help more South Australians with the cost of acquiring new glasses each year.

Other Malinauskas Labor Government cost-of-living measures coming into effect today include:

Increased access to and the level of support available under the Emergency Electricity Payment Scheme, assisting an additional 1300 households experiencing bill hardship;

Expanded access to the funeral assistance scheme by increasing the current asset threshold from $3000 to $4000;

Improved access to Changing Places facilities for around 10,000 Companion Card holders;

Improving the Home Dialysis Concession; and

Access to concessions for about 500 asylum seekers.

These measures join continuing Malinauskas Labor Government cost-of-living initiatives such as:

Commonwealth energy bill relieve ($300 per household);

Doubled cost-of-living concessions for eligible South Australians; and

Free public transport for Seniors Card holders

Quotes

Attributable to Premier Peter Malinauskas

We are committed to supporting our most vulnerable when they need it most.

We’re also helping South Australian families at a time when every dollar saved counts, and when kids need more encouragement than ever to engage in sports and music.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

We are aware of the current strain on households, not just in South Australia but across the country, and we’re determined to help those in the community who need it the most.

Every little bit goes a long way, when it comes to families feeling the pressure on their household budgets.