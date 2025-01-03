FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY “LADY LIKE”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the documentary LADY LIKE, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting January 3, 2025

The journey to seek sanctuary in theater is universal even beyond queer communities. It's powerful to witness someone harness the courage to strike out and find where they do belong despite the odds.” — Filmmaker Luke Willis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the documentary LADY LIKE, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting January 3, 2025. DVD will be available starting January 7, 2025.

A vivid personal portrait, the documentary LADY LIKE traces the journey of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE season 14 runner-up, Lady Camden, from local San Francisco queen to international celebrity, and explores how Lady Camden helped Rex (his boy name) deal with his past traumas through the performing arts. The struggles to manage the demands of Lady Camden’s newfound fame unexpectedly force her to come to terms with the past that drove her to seek joy, fantasy, and escape through the performing arts. Narrated by fellow RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE star, Nina West, director Luke Willis’ intimate documentary gives us a front-row-seat on her path to find her purpose, her chosen family, and to prove that embracing one’s vulnerable self and artistic core is critical to find healing.

Directed by Luke Willis, LADY LIKE was written by Luke Willis & Carter Feuerhelm and produced by Luke Willis and Cookie Walukas. Featured subjects include Lady Camden (‘self’). Nina West (‘Fairytale Narrator’), and Shiloh Clarke (‘The Boy’).

“Following Lady Camden the past few years through her rise to international fame has been an incredibly healing journey for me,” said filmmaker Luke Willis. “Lady Camden/Rex’s journey to seek sanctuary in the theater is universal even beyond queer communities because - it is a story of searching for one’s place in the world. Everyone in all walks of life knows what it is to feel like an outsider. It is incredibly powerful to witness someone harness the courage to strike out and find where they do belong despite the odds. My hope is that you fall in love with Rex, fall in love with drag and most of all find strength and courage to persevere in your own journey to find belonging.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire LADY LIKE with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

LADY LIKE website: www.ladylikemovie.com

