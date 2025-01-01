Attorney General Jeff Jackson is Sworn in as North Carolina’s Attorney General

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025

RALEIGH – Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson took the oath of office to become North Carolina’s Attorney General and lead the North Carolina Department of Justice. Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge Donald Cureton, Jr. administered the oath of office to Attorney General Jackson.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson shared the following statement:

“Today, I took the oath of office to become North Carolina’s Attorney General and swore to uphold the Constitution and laws of our state and our nation. I’m grateful to the people of North Carolina for putting their trust in me, and I promise to do this job with integrity.

“I’m going to work with the talented public servants at the Department of Justice to keep families safe, protect people from scammers, and help western North Carolina come back stronger after Hurricane Helene. I’ll serve as a shield for all North Carolinians, and we’re going to fight to make life better for everyone who calls this great state home. Let’s get to work.”

