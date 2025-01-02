The Crisis of Dependency: New Book Calls for Return to Dignity, Civil Society in Charity

The Crisis of Dependency, by James Whitford

A compelling call to restore local, relationship-based charity in a culture increasingly dependent on ineffective government solutions.

This is the book every true humanitarian has been waiting for.” — Lawrence W. Reid

JOPLIN, MO, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his new book, The Crisis of Dependency, nonprofit leader James Whitford offers a compelling critique of America’s increasing reliance on government welfare programs and the impact on personal dignity and community well-being. Drawing from over two decades of experience working on the front lines of poverty alleviation, Whitford challenges readers to reimagine charity that fosters independence, personal responsibility, and thriving communities.With gripping real-world stories and evidence-based insights, The Crisis of Dependency addresses the unintended consequences of government handouts, highlighting the urgent need for community-driven solutions to poverty. Whitford calls for a return to private charity that uplifts individuals and restores essential social bonds. The book is a must-read for policymakers, charity practitioners, and anyone passionate about lasting solutions to poverty.Lawrence W. Reed, President Emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education, says the following about the book, “James Whitford is a man on a mission—actually, two missions. One is to help people who need and deserve assistance. The other, every bit as important, is to teach his fellow Americans there are both right ways and wrong ways to go about it. This is the book every true humanitarian has been waiting for.”The Crisis of Dependency is now available for purchase at Amazon Barnes & Noble , and https://thecrisisofdependency.com/ About the Author:James Whitford earned his doctorate from the University of Kansas Medical Center and practiced physical therapy before founding Watered Gardens Ministries in 2000 with his wife, Marsha. Together, they developed True Charity, a national training initiative advocating for effective, dignity-driven charity.With over 20 years of nonprofit leadership, Whitford’s insights have been featured in The Heritage Foundation’s Index of Culture and Opportunity, The Hill, WORLD, and more. A recipient of the WORLD News Group Hope Award, he has testified before Congress on poverty and welfare reform. James and Marsha live in southwest Missouri, enjoying life with their five children and seven grandchildren.

The Crisis of Dependency - James Whitford

