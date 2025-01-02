Renew Financial Appoints Vinay Gupta as New Chief Executive Officer

Renew Financial names Vinay Gupta as CEO, succeeding Mark Floyd. Gupta brings over 25+ years of leadership to drive growth and innovation in PACE financing.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renew Financial , the pioneer and a leading provider of the residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (R-PACE) financing program, announced today the appointment of Vinay Gupta as Chief Executive Officer. Gupta will start his new role effective immediately.Gupta will succeed Mark Floyd, retiring after a successful career of over 45 years, including four years as Renew’s Chief Executive Officer.Under Mark Floyd’s leadership, Renew Financial achieved significant milestones, including strengthening its financial position, fostering innovation, and enhancing operational efficiency to deliver superior customer and contractor experiences.“We are thankful to Mark Floyd for his leadership, dedication, and transformative contributions,” said Raj Mundy, board member and partner at LL Funds, a major investor in Renew. “His efforts have positioned Renew Financial as a trusted partner in building resilient, sustainable communities. We all wish him the best in his retirement."About Vinay GuptaGupta has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation, and building high-performing teams across leading organizations. Before joining Renew Financial, Gupta served as President of Dividend Finance, where he led the company’s remarkable transformation, growing it 10x and establishing it as a major player in residential solar and home improvement lending. His leadership culminated in Dividend Finance’s successful acquisition by Fifth Third Bank. Gupta has also held leadership roles at Credit Karma and Capital One, where he spearheaded initiatives to scale businesses, enhance customer experiences, and deliver bottom-line results.“I’m honored to join Renew Financial and work alongside this talented team to advance our mission of providing homeowners with equitable financing to make sustainable and critical home improvements,” said Gupta. “Renew Financial has built a strong foundation, and I’m excited to lead the company as we continue to grow and innovate in this space.”Gupta holds an MBA in Finance and Strategy from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.This leadership transition comes at a pivotal moment for Renew Financial as it continues to expand its reach and impact across the communities it serves. The company is well-positioned to accelerate its mission of empowering homeowners with an innovative financing solution for energy-efficient and resilient home improvements.About Renew FinancialRenew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is a leading residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing provider in Florida and California. Focusing on community impacts, Renew Financial is committed to driving resiliency and environmentally beneficial projects through the residential PACE program. Renew Financial has funded more than $1.9B in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) of over 2 million metric tons, equivalent to removing over 424,000 cars from the road. These projects have also contributed to the creation of nearly 27,000 local jobs and savings of over 2.6 billion gallons of water. Renew Financial is a trademark of Renew Financial Holdings, Inc.

