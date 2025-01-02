Ellen Glickman to Address Dangers of Social Media at National Academy of Kinesiology

Dr. Ellen Glickman

Presenting Insights on the Mental and Physical Health Risks of Social Media at the National Academy of Kinesiology Higher Education Conference in San Juan, PR

Children need to play, to experience genuine social connections and independence. Instead, social media leaves them isolated, anxious, and developmentally delayed.” — Ellen Glickman

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we step into the new year, a time often marked by resolutions for self-improvement and stronger family connections, it’s crucial to reflect on the pervasive influence of social media on our health and relationships. Dr. Ellen Glickman, a leading voice in health and exercise physiology, will take center stage at the National Academy of Kinesiology Higher Education Conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2025. Her presentation, titled “Warning: The Use of Social Media is Dangerous to Your Health,” will delve into the alarming parallels between social media usage and public health crises such as tobacco addiction.“The Surgeon General’s recent comparison of social media to substances like tobacco in terms of health risks is a wake-up call for all of us,” said Dr. Glickman. “As we embrace the opportunities of a new year to better ourselves and our communities, it’s imperative to address the mental and physical well-being of our youth.”In August 2024, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy made headlines by asserting that social media—particularly for younger age groups—poses significant health risks, comparable to those of tobacco. This bold statement has sparked widespread discussion about the role of technology in mental health crises.Dr. Glickman’s research builds on this conversation, examining the myriad ways social media impacts mental and physical health.“We’ve seen clear evidence that excessive social media use correlates with addiction-like behaviors, increased anxiety, and stunted neurological development in children,” Dr. Glickman explains. “It’s not just about screen time, it’s about how these platforms fundamentally reshape our brains and interactions.”In her presentation, Dr. Glickman will highlight the critical need for societal changes, including banning smartphones in schools and implementing warning labels on social media platforms.“Children need to play, to experience genuine social connections and independence,” Glickman noted. “Instead, social media leaves them isolated, anxious, and developmentally delayed.”During a recent overseas trip, Dr. Glickman observed a culture that limited smartphone use, fostering active lifestyles and vibrant community connections.“It was remarkable to see children engaging in physical activities and adults prioritizing face-to-face interaction,” Dr. Glickman shared. “This stark contrast to technology-saturated societies underscores the urgent need for change.”Dr. Glickman’s upcoming presentation will explore actionable strategies to combat the negative effects of social media. Her recommendations include: Banning phones in schools to reduce peer pressure and social stigma. Implementing warning labels to educate the public about the risks of excessive screen time.“These measures may seem bold, but history shows us that public health initiatives—like those for tobacco—can save lives and transform society,” Dr. Glickman emphasized.As we embrace the fresh start of a new year, Dr. Glickman’s message is focused on addressing the addictive nature of social media and fostering creativity, joy, and genuine connections that can lay the groundwork for a brighter, healthier future.Dr. Glickman’s presentation at the National Academy of Kinesiology Higher Education Conference promises to be a pivotal moment in addressing the health challenges posed by social media. Attendees will gain valuable insights into creating a more balanced, connected, and healthier future.About Dr. Ellen Glickman:Dr. Ellen Glickman is a leading expert in exercise physiology with an extensive portfolio that includes approximately 100 scientific journal publications, three technical reports, and a book chapter. A Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM), Dr. Glickman serves as a reviewer for prestigious journals, including Medicine in Science and Sport and Exercise. Recognized for her engaging lectures at national and international conferences, Dr. Glickman has partnered with Orbital Research Inc. to advance the field of environmental physiology through innovative technology. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and has held academic positions at Louisiana State University and Kent State University.Please visit: http://www.ellenglickman.com/ For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Glickman, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

