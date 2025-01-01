New Haven Barracks / DUI #1, Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5000002

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 01/01/2025 at 0023 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 7 / Greenbush Rd, Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Steven Barrera

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/01/2025 at approximately 0023 hours, the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks was on patrol conducting speed enforcement in the town of Ferrisburgh, VT. Troopers initiated a motor vehicle stop for a traffic violation after observing a vehicle traveling 86 miles per hour in a posted 50 mile per hour zone. Steven Barrera (26) from Vergennes, VT, was identified as the operator.

While speaking with Barrera, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Barrera was screened for DUI and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Barrera was transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Barrera was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 13, 2025 to answer to the charge of DUI #1, and Excessive Speed.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/2025 at 12:30 pm

COURT: Addison County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.