Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 02, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 02, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Butler West Chester Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Champaign West Liberty-Salem Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Clark County Combined Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton Coshocton County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Delaware County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Franklin Dublin City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Highland Bright Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Mowrystown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Huron Community Improvement Corporation of New London
1/1/2022 TO 12/27/2022		 Basic Audit
Village of Greenwich
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Steubenville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Knox Mid East Ohio Regional Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Lawrence Lawrence County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain City of Avon Lake
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Newton Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ottawa Genoa Area Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Genoa
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Port Clinton City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Southern Ohio Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Sandusky Lakota Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Union West Central Community Correctional Facility
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Van Wert County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Warren Mason City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Clearcreek Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Wayne Tri County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood City of Bowling Green
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

