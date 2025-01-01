Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 02, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 02, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Butler West Chester Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Champaign West Liberty-Salem Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Clark County Combined Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Coshocton Coshocton County Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Delaware County District Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Franklin Dublin City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Highland Bright Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Mowrystown

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Huron Community Improvement Corporation of New London

1/1/2022 TO 12/27/2022 Basic Audit Village of Greenwich

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Jefferson Steubenville Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Knox Mid East Ohio Regional Council

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Lawrence Lawrence County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain City of Avon Lake

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Newton Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ottawa Genoa Area Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Genoa

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Port Clinton City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Southern Ohio Council of Governments

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Sandusky Lakota Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Union West Central Community Correctional Facility

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Van Wert Van Wert County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit Warren Mason City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Clearcreek Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Wayne Tri County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wood City of Bowling Green

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit