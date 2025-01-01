Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 02, 2025
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 02, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Butler
|West Chester Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Champaign
|West Liberty-Salem Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Clark County Combined Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Delaware County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Dublin City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Bright Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Mowrystown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Huron
|Community Improvement Corporation of New London
1/1/2022 TO 12/27/2022
|Basic Audit
|Village of Greenwich
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Steubenville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Mid East Ohio Regional Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|City of Avon Lake
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|Newton Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ottawa
|Genoa Area Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Genoa
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Port Clinton City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Southern Ohio Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Sandusky
|Lakota Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|West Central Community Correctional Facility
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Mason City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clearcreek Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Wayne
|Tri County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|City of Bowling Green
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
