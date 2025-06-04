Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 05, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 05, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Brown
|Fayetteville-Perry Township Regional Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Tri-Village Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Educational Service Center Council of Governments
Special Audit
7/6/2023 TO 4/9/2024
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Lake
|Madison Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Lucas
|ANNE GRADY CORPORATION DBA EILEEN COMMUNITY RESIDENCE
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Morgan
|Malta Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Preble
|Village of Verona
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Shelby City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clear Fork Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Mogadore Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Bristol Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Girard City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
