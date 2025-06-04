Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 05, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 05, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Brown Fayetteville-Perry Township Regional Sewer District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Darke Tri-Village Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Franklin Educational Service Center Council of Governments

Special Audit

7/6/2023 TO 4/9/2024 Special Audit FFR

Lake Madison Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Lucas ANNE GRADY CORPORATION DBA EILEEN COMMUNITY RESIDENCE

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Morgan Malta Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Preble Village of Verona

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Richland Shelby City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Clear Fork Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Mogadore Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Bristol Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Girard City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

