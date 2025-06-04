Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 05, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 05, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Brown Fayetteville-Perry Township Regional Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Darke Tri-Village Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Franklin Educational Service Center Council of Governments
Special Audit
7/6/2023 TO 4/9/2024		 Special Audit FFR
Lake Madison Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Lucas ANNE GRADY CORPORATION DBA EILEEN COMMUNITY RESIDENCE
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Morgan Malta Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Preble Village of Verona
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Richland Shelby City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Clear Fork Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Mogadore Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Bristol Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Girard City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

