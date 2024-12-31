MPD Investigating Northeast Fatal Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in Northeast.

On Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at approximately 1:05 a.m., a stabbing victim walked into the Sixth District police station. Officers immediately aided the victim and DC Fire and EMS were summoned to the scene. After all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, the offense was determined to have occurred inside a residence in the 800 block of 49th Street, Northeast.

The decedent has been identified as 24-year-old Joziah Thurman, of Northeast, DC.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24201812

