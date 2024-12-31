Student broadcasters ‘Weather the Storm’ at HI-EMA

Posted on Dec 31, 2024 in Main

From left to right: Ayden Hee, Kailah Bandola, Administrator Barros, Dylan Ramiro, Maila Muraoka. Photo courtesy: HI-EMA.

Media students from Highlands Intermediate School in Pearl City filmed at the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency’s (HI-EMA) Emergency Operating Center located at Diamond Head Crater to produce a segment for a “Weathering the Storm” student television production competition.

The production is part of Hiki Nō, a statewide partnership between PBS Hawaiʻi and local schools that teaches elementary, middle and high school students “how to create PBS-quality news features” and “acquire the life skills needed to succeed in college and career,” said Brent Keane, director of Learning Initiatives at PBS Hawaiʻi.

Students Ayden Hee, Kailah Bandola, Dylan Ramiro and Maila Muraoka turned to HI-EMA Administrator James Barros to answer their questions on emergency protocols, emergency kit preparations and effective family communication plans. Administrator Barros shared his expertise on threats including hurricanes, tsunamis, flooding, wildfire and volcanic eruptions and emphasized that preparedness begins at home.

“I’m interested in video broadcasting and news media because I want to tell a story and share information, so people can learn and be informed,” said student Malia Muraoka. Photo courtesy: HI-EMA.

“It’s crucial for everyone in our state, especially kids, to understand what to do in case of an emergency,” said Administrator Barros. “We want to empower our keiki with the knowledge they need to keep themselves and their ʻohana safe.”

Student Ayden Hee said, “I am interested in video broadcasting and news media because when I grow up, I want to get a message out the to the community to one day change the way people treat this island, and other places as well. My favorite part of the HI-EMA video project was really the experience. With all of this recording that I love to do, I also get to explore and learn more about something new.”

“HI-EMA was the perfect fit for the theme ‘weathering the storm,'” said Kailah Bandola. She said her favorite part of the production was investigating “what HI-EMA does and how they all help keep us safe.”

The Highlands students’ HI-EMA episode took second place in the competition and aired on Nov. 26 on PBS Hawaiʻi. It’s available to stream online at pbs.org/show/hiki-no and on the PBS app.

“Hiki Nō is all about storytelling and voice,” said Director Keane. PBS Hawaiʻi established the student news program in 2011 and this year, more than 1,200 students at 91 schools across the state participated, with 22 half-hour episodes making it to air on PBS Hawaiʻi.