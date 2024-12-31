Andrea Franklin, Chairman of the CTO Board of Directors (right), with CTO team members Joan Leacock (left) and Marvelle Sealy Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO Secretary-General and CEO, at Hilton Barbados

BARBADOS, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) brought 2024 to a festive close earlier this month during “CTO Cocktails & Caribbean Vibes: Celebrating Caribbean Partnerships”.Held at Hilton Barbados, the event served as a vibrant wrap-up to the year, honoring the power of collaboration and unity that drives the Caribbean tourism industry.Regional tourism leaders, government officials, NGOs, representatives from multilateral organizations, private sector stakeholders, media, and members of the diplomatic community gathered for an evening of reflection, celebration and camaraderie. The event underscored the transformative impact of partnerships in driving sustainable growth and innovation within the Caribbean’s tourism sector.Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the CTO, shared reflections on the region’s achievements and the pivotal role of partnerships and unity, which have driven success and innovation. Central to her opening remarks was appreciation for the CTO team: “Leadership is never a one-man job. I’m extremely proud of the amazing team here at the CTO. These are the individuals working day in and day out to turn our shared vision into reality.” She concluded: “Together, we are not just imagining a bright future for the Caribbean – we are building it.”Among others, Regis-Prosper highlighted Barbados Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill, Chairman of CTO’s Ministerial Council; Andrea Franklin, Chairman of the CTO Board of Directors and CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.; Neil Walters, CTO’s Director of Finance & Resource Management; and CTO’s Director of Resource Mobilization & Development, Sharon Banfield-Bovell.Franklin, delivering remarks on behalf of Minister Edghill, reflected on the achievements of 2024, including the success of CTO’s Sustainable Tourism Conference held earlier in the year in Grenada. Highlighting the importance of partnerships, she emphasized the transformative impact of collaboration across sectors, from public and private stakeholders to regional and international organizations. “In recent months, we have made great strides in fostering stronger partnerships. The CTO has taken a proactive role in engaging with key stakeholders, broadening its alliances, and enhancing its presence on the international stage,” she said. She noted how these strategic collaborations have driven economic growth, employment opportunities, and global visibility for the Caribbean region.Looking forward, Franklin outlined several key initiatives, including the creation of a reimagine blueprint for Caribbean tourism, the expansion of the regional events calendar, capacity-building efforts in areas such as market intelligence, and increasing allied member participation. These initiatives, she explained, are designed to position the Caribbean as the world’s leading warm-weather destination.“We have achieved a great deal, but it is also important to acknowledge the challenges that we face,” Franklin added, pointing to economic shifts, evolving traveler behavior and rising visitor expectations as areas requiring attention. Yet, she expressed optimism about the region’s potential to lead in sustainable tourism, digital transformation, and skill development.Franklin saluted the CTO’s staff and their leader for advancing the mission of the organization: “I would like to express heartfelt gratitude to our Secretary-General Mrs. Dona Regis-Prosper for her leadership over the last 15 months … her vision, commitment and efforts have been pivotal in revitalizing the CTO and positioning us for future success.”Walters expressed gratitude for the contributions of stakeholders and partners: “As we said before, none of what we do would be possible without partnerships, without the collaboration with all of you here. You’re not here by error. You’re here because your input has been meaningful to the CTO’s ability to deliver on its mandate over many years.”The event was a testament to the shared vision and collaborative efforts that have propelled Caribbean tourism forward. As the CTO looks toward 2025, the commitment to fostering strong partnerships remains at the heart of its mission, ensuring continued growth, sustainability, and prosperity for the region.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.The CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.