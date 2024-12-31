Gilayo® Launches, Revolutionizing Modular Steel Construction for Builders and Communities

Gilayo® Foundation logo example model for modular cabin with camouflage finishes

Introducing Expandable, Eco-Friendly Steel Modules That Empower Builders and Communities Through Strength, Sustainability, and Philanthropy

AUBURN, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction industry is about to experience a seismic shift with the official launch of Gilayo®, a company dedicated to making modular steel structures accessible, sustainable, and transformative. With over 80 years of combined expertise in steel design, fabrication, and erection, the co-founders of Gilayo® have created a patented and trademarked system designed to meet the needs of builders, communities, and global markets.

Gilayo® modular steel structures are eco-friendly, nearly indestructible, and are easily expandable. These innovative products are fireproof, rot-proof, bear-proof, and even shotgun-proof. Designed for adaptability, they can be assembled in just 10-14 hours by two or three people. Gilayo® structures are ideal for disaster relief, military use, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), cabins, and off-grid living.

"We wanted to bring the strength and durability of steel to the everyday builder," said John Mayo, Co-Founder/Inventor of Gilayo®.

The modular steel units, available through regional certified representatives, are designed to be transported in a regular pick-up truck, making them easily accessible and convenient for construction projects in remote or hard-to-reach locations. They can be built virtually anywhere, making them a game-changer for various applications such as Accessory Dwelling Units, off-grid living, storage, and disaster relief.

What sets Gilayo's modular steel units apart is their expandability. These units can be fully expanded to meet the specific needs of the project, providing a customizable solution for any construction project. This feature makes them ideal for a wide range of applications, from residential to commercial, and even industrial projects.

With their affordability, durability, and ease of assembly, Gilayo® structures are set to redefine modular construction. “Eco friendly, codified, almost indestructible, expandable, incredibly affordable along with being available for virtually immediate purchase…this is a game changer,” says Mayo.

“The best part of this venture is putting all profits back into youth programs where maybe we get the next generation off of video screens and out into the environment learning life long skills,” Mayo adds.

Gilayo's modular steel units have already received positive feedback from early adopters, with many praising their durability and ease of construction. With their launch, Gilayo® aims to revolutionize the construction industry and provide a sustainable solution for various applications. For more information, please visit www.gilayo.com.



Model video for Gilayo® Accessory Dwelling Unit

