Train derailment in Mayville temporarily closes ND 200

(UPDATE, 12-31-2024, 4:30 p.m.) ND 200 has been cleared and is open to traffic.

BISMARCK, N.D. – ND 200 in Mayville is blocked due to a train derailment east of the intersection of ND 200 and ND 18. The closure is expected to last at least three hours. Railroad officials are currently detouring traffic through Mayville.

For more information about road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.