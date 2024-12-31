Henrys Lake Newsletter – Winter 2024/2025

Another important component of stocked fish survival can be their size-at-release. Unfortunately, IDFG hatchery space is limited due to demands from other fisheries, and it’s difficult to conduct size-at-release studies in-house when considering the quantity of fish needed for Henrys Lake. We are currently working with Henrys Lake Foundation to explore solutions to this problem, and greatly appreciate their willingness to help us go beyond our normal scope and find answers to these important questions!

Current and Upcoming Projects

Creel Survey: This year (6/1/24 – 6/1/25), we are running a creel survey! Twice a week, creel clerks will be out interviewing anglers about their fishing trip that day. These data are vital for estimating total fishing effort, harvest rates, angler demographics, opinions, and much more! If you encounter one of our creel clerks, the survey should only take a couple of minutes and we greatly appreciate your participation. If you’re interested in getting involved, volunteering as a creel clerk is an easy way to do just that! Send me an email at Nathan.Tillotson@idfg.idaho.gov and we’ll get you trained up.

Lower Targhee Creek: Over the past two years, IDFG, Henrys Lake Foundation, and other partners have been working with motivated landowners on lower Targhee Creek to plan, fund, and implement a large-scale restoration project. Targhee Creek provides incredibly valuable spawning habitat for wild YCT in Henrys Lake, as well as thermal and oxygen refuge during critical periods for fish survival. Phase 1 of this project was scheduled to break ground this year, but got held up due to some permitting red tape. We’re back on track to complete phase 1 in Summer 2025! This phase will provide ~1.5 miles of additional spawning habitat for YCT in lower Targhee Creek, as well as improve hyporheic flow, groundwater recharge, wetland function, and expand oxygen/thermal refugia for trout in Henrys Lake. This project would not have been possible without generous contributions from both the landowner and the Henrys Lake Foundation, so they deserve a huge shout out here!

Ask a Biologist

At the end of each newsletter, I like to have an “Ask a Biologist” section where I can help answer/explain a timely and important question I receive about Henrys Lake or the surrounding watershed. Please send me any relevant questions you may have! My email is Nathan.Tillotson@idfg.idaho.gov.

Question: Is the extended ice fishing season the reason for catch rate declines in Henrys Lake?

Answer:

All our research points to “no” – there is no evidence that the extended season on Henrys Lake has contributed to lower catch rates. Instead, our data indicates that we have a variable recruitment problem, which we are working on solving with stocking strategy evaluations as explained above. However, this is a simple question with a complicated answer.

Throughout the history of the recreational Henrys Lake fishery, harvest has never been a factor contributing to trout relative abundance in the lake. However, harvest is not the only way anglers can influence whether a fish lives or dies. Post-release fishing mortality is a real thing that should be accounted for if deemed significant for that waterbody/species. Until recently, we didn’t know what post-release ice fishing mortality was like in Henrys Lake. The information I’m sharing below is somewhat of a repeat from a previous “Ask a Biologist” segment, but this is still by far the most asked question I receive from concerned anglers.