Minimum Wage Increases to $13.75 per Hour for 2025

A minimum wage of $13.75 per hour takes effect on January 1, 2025.

On Nov. 5, 2024, Missouri voters approved Proposition A, amending Chapter 290 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri to provide changes to the state’s minimum wage.

Additionally, a minimum wage of $15.00 per hour will take effect on January 1, 2026.  Thereafter, all future annual adjustments to the minimum wage will be based on the Consumer Price Index.

Visit the department's Minimum Wage page to learn more or download summary posters, which are available in English and Spanish.

Missouri’s minimum wage has increased from $7.65 in 2015 to $12.30 in 2024, with adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index (this minimum wage was set as a result of Proposition B, approved by voters in 2018, and would have increased the minimum wage to $12.65 in 2025).

