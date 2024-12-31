Utah Aviation Fault Detection Company Signs Partner in Indonesia

Universal Synaptics, is a Utah company that produces technology to detect and isolate elusive intermittent faults in aircrafts and has leveraged the U.S. Commercial Service to expand its international reach. Nate Johnson of Universal Synaptics frequently collaborates with CS Utah for global connections and support. One of the company’s objectives was to advance discussions in Indonesia and participate in the Indo Defense – Aerospace & Defense Trade Mission to Indonesia (IDADTM), run by the International Trade Administration, to secure further sales opportunities.

Through their involvement in IDADTM, Universal Synaptics gained access to multiple in-country meetings with public sector officials and private businesses. With assistance CS Jakarta, the company secured key meetings with public sector procurement officials. Additionally, Universal Synaptics showcased their Intermittent Fault Detection (IFD) technology at the Indo Defense trade show, connecting with important stakeholders in the Indonesian market.

The mission allowed Universal Synaptics to build on prior discussions, engage in further negotiations, and ultimately secure a $1.54 million contract with Shankara Bromo Mandiri (SBM). This contract will provide Universal Synaptics’ IFD technology to Indonesia’s public sector and paves the way for continued growth in the region.

