Missouri Company Makes its Mark in Spain

Marsh Shipping Supply Company (MSSC), LLC is a manufacturer of marking, stenciling, sealing, and coding products and a long-term client of U.S. Commercial Service (CS) St. Louis. Upon learning of the Website Globalization Review (WGR) service, the MSSC sales team consulted with Commercial Service staff in Chicago and St. Louis and decided a WGR report could lead to increased international website traffic. MSSC successfully applied for STEP grant funding support to cover the service. CS staff presented the WGR to the client and highlighted key changes to maximize international exposure and thereby create additional opportunities to grow MSSC’s export market share. The report also recommended updates to website news, links, and social media.

MSSC incorporated many of the recommendations and corrected back-end issues included in the WGR to make the website more internationally-focused. After implementing these changes, MSSC received a distributor request from Spain through the revamped website, attributing this outcome directly to CS support, and signed a new distributor for that market.