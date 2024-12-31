Mighty Cricket Makes Its Way to Vietnam

Mighty Cricket is a sustainable protein company providing nutritious, delicious, and convenient products such as high protein oatmeal, chocolate bars, and protein powder supplements that are made with organic ingredients and protein superfoods. Mighty Cricket is new to exporting and they wanted general market assistance as well as some level of assurance that a Vietnamese company which had approached their business was indeed a legitimate company.

U.S. Commercial Service (CS) St. Louis provided counseling on identifying market opportunities, documentation requirements, due diligence best practices, as well as guidance on U.S. export controls and getting paid. For a new to export business this is necessary information to lay the groundwork for a successful transaction. CS St. Louis also enlisted the assistance of CS Ho Chi Minh City regarding the legitimacy of a potential business partner/buyer/importer which had directly approached Mighty Cricket indicating that they could sell the product throughout Vietnam. The office team provided detailed information on the Vietnamese business that indicated it was a well-established and legitimate business.

Armed with information on the export process, as well as specific details on the potential Vietnamese business partner, Mighty Cricket signed a distributor agreement with a company in Vietnam that will sell Mighty Cricket’s sustainable protein sources in Vietnam as well as southeast Asia.

Client Testimonial

“As a company that had never exported before, it was helpful to get guidance from the U.S. Commercial Service to better help me understand some of the mechanics of exporting, as well as vetting an e-commerce platform located in Vietnam to make sure it was a company worthy of using to promote our various food products featuring cricket protein powder. As a result of the guidance we received, Mighty Crickets has been selling on the platform to customers in Vietnam since 2022.” -Susan Schlafly, Mighty Cricket