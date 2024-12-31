Submit Release
Nebraska Manufacturer Expands in Kazakhstan

Reinke Manufacturing is a manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Reinke exports worldwide and are continually looking to expand their dealer network with quality partners. Kazakhstan was high on their list of priority markets when they reached out to CS Omaha.

U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Omaha has worked with Reinke for many years on exploring and connecting with buyers, providing counseling and services. In March 2023, CS Omaha worked with CS Almaty on an International Partner Search for Reinke. After meeting and concluding negotiations with a company identified through the International Partner Search, Reinke signed a new dealer in Kazakhstan in February 2024.

“As always, working with USCS offices in Omaha and Almaty has been a pleasurable experience. [CS Almaty] continued to assist by acting as a conduit of information and helping this process reach a successful conclusion. ”  -  Mitch Kreps, Director of Sales – Central/Eastern Europe and Central Asia
 

