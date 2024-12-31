Ohio Chemical, Lubricant Company Increases Sales In Dominican Republic

Coolants Plus, headquartered in Hamilton, Ohio, is a small-business manufacturer and distributor of lubricants and chemicals to a variety of industries. Coolants Plus approached CS Cincinnati with the goal of identifying a primary distributor for multiple market segments. Through the efforts of CS Santo Domingo, the company received positive feedback via an Initial Market Check (IMC) service. Within six months Coolants Plus found a partner and shipped their first container of Starfire-branded products for distribution in the Dominican Republic. In 2025 they expect to exceed $1M in sales.

According to Coolant Plus director of sales, “The vetting and format for the IMC you provided was extremely helpful and allowed me to focus my time on companies that we could realistically partner with. The services provided by the U.S. Commercial Service are the cornerstone of our export development strategy.”