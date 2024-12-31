Governor Issues 2 Commutations and 2 Pardons of Forgiveness

NORTH CAROLINA, December 31 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper commuted the sentences of two people in North Carolina prisons and granted pardons of forgiveness to two others. The clemency actions followed thorough review by the Office of Executive Clemency, the Office of General Counsel and the Governor.

“Ensuring careful review of petitions for clemency is a responsibility I take seriously,” said Governor Cooper. “Each of these individuals is deserving of clemency as we continue our important work to protect our communities and improve the fairness of our criminal justice system.”

The two commutations follow an intensive review of cases, including the circumstances of the crimes, length of the sentences, records in prison, and readiness to reenter communities successfully after prison or to begin the parole review process. Pardons of forgiveness are granted in the Governor’s discretion to people who have made significant strides since completing their sentence for an earlier crime, including consideration of service to the community.

The two people who received commutations are:

Brian Fuller, 54, who has served 27 years after being convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in Rockingham County. Mr. Fuller has worked steadily while incarcerated and has also maintained a good disciplinary record. Mr. Fuller will become parole eligible immediately with the decision whether and when parole is granted to be determined by the N.C. Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Joseph Bromfield, 63, who has served 34 years after being convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in Cumberland County. Mr. Bromfield has completed a college degree, worked steadily, and maintained a good disciplinary record while incarcerated. Mr. Bromfield will become parole eligible immediately with the decision whether and when parole is granted to be determined by the N.C. Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Read the Order for Brian Fuller

Read the Order for Joseph Bromfield

The two people who received pardons of forgiveness are:

Brandon Wallace, 43, who was convicted of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and marijuana in Lee County in 2007. Since that time, he has been crime free, earned a college degree, earned a law degree, and been admitted to practice law. He has also served as President of his county’s Bar Association.

John (Jack) Campbell, 63, who was convicted of selling cocaine in Wake County in 1984. Since that time, he has been crime free, completed his college degree, owned a small business, been gainfully employed, and supported his family.

Read the Order for Brandon Wallace.

Read the Order for John Campbell.

