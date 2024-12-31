Governor Abbott Appoints Fields As Panola County Criminal District Attorney

TEXAS, December 31 - December 31, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Larry Fields as the Panola County Criminal District Attorney, effective January 1, 2025, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Larry Fields of Carthage is an attorney in private practice. Previously, he served as justice of the peace for Panola County and as a municipal judge for the City of Tatum. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and a member and former president of the Panola County Bar Association. Additionally, he is a former board member and member of the Panola County Chamber of Commerce, member of the Carthage Noon Lions Club, former board member of the Rusk-Panola Child Advocacy Center, and former gubernatorial appointee and secretary of the Texas Optometry Board. Fields received a Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law Houston.