Governor Abbott Announces Joint SBA Preliminary Damage Assessments For Southeast Texas Storm Damage

TEXAS, December 31 - December 31, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to request officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) join state and local partners in conducting joint preliminary damage assessments in Southeast Texas communities impacted by recent severe storms and tornadoes. These assessments will help determine if Texas meets the threshold for additional federal disaster assistance.

“Today, I requested the U.S. Small Business Administration join our state and local officials to begin preliminary damage assessments so we can better help our fellow Texans recover quickly from damage caused by the recent storms and tornadoes,” said Governor Abbott. “This assistance will be a critical first step for Texans to begin to rebuild and recover in Southeast Texas. All Texans impacted by these storms are urged to report sustained damages to their homes or businesses through TDEM’s iSTAT survey.”

The federal teams are expected to arrive on Monday.



Officials continue to review disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through TDEM’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) survey. Affected Texans are urged to report storm damage using the iSTAT damage survey at damage.tdem.texas.gov when it is safe to return home. This information helps guide officials to areas where damage has occurred.