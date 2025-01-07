Submit Release
Stand: A Practical and Heartfelt Guide to Thriving Through Life’s Toughest Challenges

Author Jay Mitlo Shares a Powerful Story of Faith, Resilience, and Hope in Stand, Reflecting on Life's Challenges and God's Unwavering Strength.

If this book helps someone stand through their own battle, then it’s done its job.”
— Jay Mitlo
PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families facing life-threatening illnesses often feel overwhelmed and alone. In his new book, Stand: Emotionally and Practically Surviving When a Child Gets a Life-Threatening Diagnosis, Jay Mitlo shares his family’s journey through his son Trey’s neuroblastoma diagnosis, offering a blend of heartfelt wisdom, humor, and practical advice.

Part memoir, part guidebook, Stand equips readers with tools to navigate the chaos of serious illness while fostering connection and resilience. From the small but meaningful gestures of strangers to the vital importance of clear communication, Jay’s story highlights the power of standing together through life’s toughest battles.

“This book isn’t just about surviving,” Jay explains. “It’s about finding moments of joy, grace, and connection, even when life feels overwhelming. It’s for anyone trying to stand in the middle of a storm—and for those who want to stand with them.”

A Resource for Families and Care Centers
With its practical tools and heartfelt reflections, Stand is becoming a go-to resource for families, caregivers, and community leaders. Hospitals and counseling centers are also finding it an invaluable tool for supporting families in crisis.

About the Author
Jay Mitlo is a husband, father, and accidental author who found his life turned upside down when his son Trey was diagnosed with cancer. Rooted in faith and a love for his family, Jay’s mission is to help others navigate life’s toughest battles with strength, resilience, and maybe even a laugh or two.

“I’ve learned that even in the hardest moments, there’s room for hope, love, and the occasional bad dad joke,” Jay shares. “If this book helps someone stand through their own battle, then it’s done its job.”

Stand is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.

