OOCIC Drug Interdiction Task Forces Seize More Than $92 Million in Narcotics in 2024

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Law enforcement task forces organized under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) confiscated more than $92 million in illegal drugs in 2024, along with 560 firearms and $4.7 million in currency, Ohio Attorney General Yost announced today.

“The number of illegal drugs and weapons taken off our streets this year is impressive thanks to our drug task forces, but the true measure of their success is the countless lives spared from overdoses and addiction,” Yost said. “I’m grateful to every sheriff and police chief, along with our federal partners, who fuel our efforts to thwart drug trafficking.”

Under AG Yost’s leadership, OOCIC task forces have seized more than 288,000 prescription pills, 1,154 pounds of fentanyl, 1,994 pounds of cocaine and 2,334 firearms since 2019.

Under OOCIC’s direction, task forces are formed through collaborative efforts and often involve local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Specifically, major drug interdiction task forces operate throughout the state with a focus on seizing illegal narcotics, weapons and cash before they impact Ohio communities.

OOCIC major drug task forces operate in 17 Ohio counties, serving 52.6% of the state’s population.

“Our HSI agents across Ohio are committed to the OOCIC task forces that keep drugs off our streets and hold offenders accountable,” said HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie M. Salazar. “These significant accomplishments demonstrate that when law enforcement agencies work together at all levels, we deliver public safety results that protect the communities we serve.”

Several major drug task forces are funded through RecoveryOhio in concert with the Ohio Department of Public Safety and Ohio Criminal Justice Services.

“The number of overdose deaths in Ohio has dropped substantially for two consecutive years, thanks in large part to the work of the the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission's task forces,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “My administration is proud to support these major drug interdiction task forces as part of our comprehensive plan to save lives, fight drug addiction, and hold traffickers accountable.”

Trending Narcotics

Methamphetamine quantities surged in 2024, thanks in part to a record-shattering seizure made in August.

Methamphetamine Year 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Pounds 1,140 349 512 534 319 302

The Central Ohio OOCIC/HIDTA Major Drug Interdiction Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a commercial vehicle in Madison County carrying 300 pounds of methamphetamine, 17.6 pounds of cocaine and 30 pounds of marijuana on Aug. 3. In total, the contraband had an approximate street value of $14.6 million and is believed to be the largest methamphetamine interdiction in state history.

For a second year in a row, task forces saw a notable increase in the quantity of psilocybin mushrooms seized.

Psilocybin Mushrooms Year 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Pounds 54 40.46 10.4 3.85 1.76 5.56

A November seizure by the Hamilton County Major Drug Task Force highlights the trending narcotic. In a single seizure, 32 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms were taken off the streets by the task force.

2024 Notable Seizures

Here is a sampling of the seizures in 2024:

Northwest Ohio Major Drug and Bulk Currency Interdiction Task Force

On July 24, detectives with the task force identified a male believed to be committing felony offenses related to stolen gift cards. After a traffic stop was conducted, 1,800 gift cards, criminal tools and two cell phones were seized. The investigation remains ongoing.

On Sept. 24, detectives with the task force identified two males believed to be committing felony offenses related to stolen gift cards. Once stopped, the two men were found to be in possession of more than 560 stolen gift cards.

The task force includes the Toledo Police Department, the sheriff’s offices in Lucas and Wood counties, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, the Toledo Drug Task Force, the State Highway Patrol, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office and the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office.

Belmont, Jefferson, Harrison Major Drug Interdiction Task Force

On Oct. 2, task force agents executed a search warrant in Belmont County that led to the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of two firearms, including a gun that was previously stolen. Agents also seized 222 grams of fentanyl, 135 grams of cocaine and 157 doses of Suboxone.

On Oct. 15, the task force executed a series of search warrants in Jefferson County, with an emphasis on a storage building in Wintersville. Inside, investigators located cocaine, fentanyl, two firearms and currency. Also seized from the storage unit were three vehicles, including a Bentley, Audi and a three-wheeled motorcycle. At a residence in Steubenville, five additional vehicles were seized along with three firearms. Investigators found cocaine and fentanyl inside one of the vehicles. In total, 6.22 kilograms of cocaine and 3.94 fentanyl were sized, along with $167,000.

The task force includes the sheriff’s offices of Belmont, Harrison and Jefferson counties, FBI, and the prosecutor’s offices of Belmont, Harrison and Jefferson counties.

Miami Valley Major Drug Interdiction Task Force

In February, task force agencies conducted a traffic stop in Englewood that resulted in the seizure of 9 kilograms of methamphetamine and 5 kilograms of cocaine.

In August, the task force identified and arrested two individuals traveling in the greater Miami Valley area in a vehicle known to law enforcement for crossing the U.S. southern boarder frequently. After conducting surveillance, a traffic stop was conducted and agents seized 70 pounds of marijuana, approximately 450 THC vape cartridges, a firearm and $10,000.

The task force includes the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia Police Department, Butler Township Police Department, BCI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Medina & Cuyahoga Major Drug Interdiction Task Force

In September, the task force seized a package destined for a business in Cuyahoga County containing 12 pounds of methamphetamine.

As part of a long-term investigation that occurred this year, task force agents identified a Cleveland resident who was suspected of transporting currency derived from the sale of illegal narcotics from Los Angeles to the Cleveland area. Detectives ultimately discovered the individual possessed $69,846 concealed in lotion and shampoo bottles.

The task force includes the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Cleveland Division of Police and Homeland Security Investigations.

Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction Task Force (HIDTA)

On Aug. 3, task force agents and troopers stopped a commercial vehicle on I-70 in Madison County and seized 300 pounds of methamphetamine, 17.6 pounds of cocaine and 30 pounds of marijuana. In total, the contraband has an approximate street value of $14.6 million.

On Aug. 6, a separate commercial vehicle thought to be involved in drug trafficking was stopped along I-70 in Clark County. More than $935,000 in currency was seized.

In October, the task force seized 14 kilograms of cocaine destined for central Ohio.

The task force includes the Columbus Division of Police, the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Gahanna Police, the Internal Revenue Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the State Highway Patrol, the U.S. Postal Inspector, and Ohio HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program).

Hamilton County Major Drug Task Force (RENU)

In June, task force agents seized approximately 80 pounds of methamphetamine.

In November, task force agents seized approximately 32 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms.

Both seizures were part of an ongoing investigation aimed at halting the flow of illegal narcotics into Hamilton County.

The task force includes the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Regional Narcotics Unit, Green Township Police Department and the Cheviot Police Department.

Two additional task forces contributed to the overall seizure totals:

The Summit & Stark Major Drug Interdiction Task Force includes the sheriff’s offices in Stark and Summit counties, the Copley Township Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, DEA, the State Highway Patrol, the Summit County Drug Task Force, the Stark County Drug Unit, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office and the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Licking, Muskingum, Guernsey Major Drug Interdiction Task Force includes the sheriff’s offices and prosecutor’s offices from Licking, Muskingum and Guernsey counties, the CODE Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

