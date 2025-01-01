The functional beverage brand is ensuring that Turbo Velo remains cramp-free for the 2025 Season

MESQUITE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pickle Juice , the only product scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Turbo Velo , the world’s number one track cycling team, for the 2025 season.As part of this collaboration, Pickle Juicewill supply its innovative product to all levels of the Turbo Velo organization. The partnership also includes branding rights, with the Pickle Juicelogo prominently featured on team kits, uniforms and apparel.The partnership will shine at premier cycling events, including Turbo Velo Tuesday Night Criteriums, the American Criterium Cup, Unbound Gravel, the US National Championships and the UCI Masters World Championships. At select events like Tulsa Tough and Speed Week, Pickle Juicewill also be on-site providing product samples to attendees and direct support to race teams.Turbo Velo, which is led by Ryan Crissey, former National Team Coach at Team USA, boasts top-level professional cyclists, including, John Croom, Tristan Manderfeld, Peter Moore, Luke Fetzer, Alejandro Che, Reagen Pattishall and Abi Yates, competing globally. With this partnership, Pickle Juicecontinues its mission to support athletes with scientifically backed solutions to enhance performance and recovery."Pickle Juiceis a game-changer for athletes," explained Ryan Crissey, Team Director of Turbo Velo. "Its proven ability to prevent cramps not only enhances performance but also allows our team to push the limits of endurance with confidence. This partnership is a win for both the sport and the athletes who rely on innovative solutions to succeed."Filip Keuppens, EVP at The Pickle Juice Company, added, "We’re taking a new approach to awareness and collaboration with these types of sponsorship deals. Partnering with Turbo Velo allows us to connect with athletes at all levels and reinforce the benefits of Pickle Juicein maintaining peak performance."Pickle Juicecontains a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar, working to block nerve signals responsible for muscle cramping. Not to be confused with pickle brine, Pickle Juiceis the only product scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps. It was also the first product to address the neurological factors leading to cramps and boasts a distinctive blend of vitamins and minerals that support post-exercise recovery. Available in various sizes and flavors, from the 1-gallon extra strength pickle juice to the 2.5-ounce pickle juice shot, Pickle Juiceis a game-changer for those seeking relief from muscle cramps and has been a go-to amongst professional athletes for years.About Pickle JuicePickle Juiceis the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juiceuses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juicecan provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/ About Turbo Velo Cycling TeamTurbo Velo Cycling Team is a premier international cycling organization, renowned for its dominance in track cycling and commitment to excellence. Led by Ryan Crissey, Turbo Velo is recognized as the number one track cycling team in the world, boasting an elite roster of professional cyclists competing at the highest levels across the globe. The team is dedicated to advancing the sport through cutting-edge training, innovation and partnerships that support athlete performance and well-being. With a focus on fostering talent and driving competitive success, Turbo Velo continues to set the standard in the global cycling community. For more information, visit Turbo Velo on Instagram at @turbovelo_cycling.

