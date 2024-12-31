Modernizing New York's Transportation Infrastructure

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that more than 2,800 lane miles of state and local highways were improved and more than 3,100 bridges were replaced, rehabilitated or improved during 2024, a sign of the continuing progress New York State is making in modernizing its vital transportation infrastructure. These projects by the New York State Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority represented a more than $2.9 billion investment in New York’s roads and bridges and reflect Governor Hochul’s historic commitment to revitalizing New York’s infrastructure by connecting communities, promoting growth and enhancing resiliency against climate change.

“We are steadfast in our determination to give New Yorkers the modern, dependable and resilient transportation network they deserve, and in 2024 we made remarkable progress toward achieving that goal,” Governor Hochul said. “These enhancements to our roads and bridges will improve mobility for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists alike, and help ensure that people and goods continue to get where they need to go, safely and efficiently.”

During 2024, the New York State Department of Transportation improved 2,381 lane miles along state and local highways, representing a $1.37 billion investment in New York’s roadways. NYSDOT also replaced, rehabilitated or improved 3,171 bridges statewide, totaling nearly $1.1 billion. Together, the work accounted for a more than $2.4 billion investment that enhanced safety, improved sustainability and boosted resiliency against severe weather impacts.

Paving and Major Bridge accomplishments broken down by region included:

Region Lane Miles Bridges Capital District 220 109 Mohawk Valley 176 195 Central NY 145 39 Finger Lakes 373 303 Western NY 278 749 Southern Tier 376 328 North Country 389 23 Mid-Hudson 243 512 Long Island 128 9 NYC 54 904

NYSDOT crews worked aggressively throughout the year to combat potholes, filling more than 1.2 million potholes during the year. Crews also performed maintenance on an additional 1,802 bridges.

Additionally, in 2024, the New York State Thruway Authority reinvested more than $321 million in toll dollars to reconstruct or rehabilitate more than 441 total lane miles of the Thruway system and reinvested more than $159 million to rebuild or rehabilitate 18 bridges. In addition to roadway resurfacing, there were also significant safety enhancements made including guiderail repairs, line striping, signage and drainage improvements.

The Authority’s approved 2025 budget invests a total of $477.3 million in dedicated funding for capital projects across the Thruway system in 2025, an increase of $34 million compared to the revised 2024 budget, and more than $2.7 billion over the next five years. The increased investment will lead to work on about 61 percent of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 pavement lane miles as well as the replacement or rehabilitation of 20 percent of the Thruway’s 817 bridges.

Under Governor’s Hochul’s leadership, New York State is making historic investments in infrastructure. The $33 billion, 5-year State Capital Plan adopted in 2022 was the largest ever adopted by the State and will help fulfill the Governor’s vision for a modern transportation system that serves all New Yorkers. The Governor has made improving road conditions a priority with programs like the Department of Transportation’s “Pave Our Potholes”, which allocated $500 million to improve local roads and $500 million for state highways as part of the 5-year State Capital Plan. This is in addition to other State programs, such as CHIPS, PAVE NY, State Touring Routes, and other programmed capital projects across the State.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “From Long Island to Buffalo and all points in between, we are making significant progress toward modernizing New York State’s transportation infrastructure to connect communities and provide transportation for all. Thanks to the hard work of the NYSDOT team, we were able to significantly invest in our roads and bridges and we look forward to completing even more great projects in 2025.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Thruway Authority is significantly reinvesting into its 70-year-old system to create a more modern and reliable transportation network while maintaining some of the lowest toll rates in the country. Our focus is on upgrading our infrastructure to enhance safety and improve the travel experience for the hundreds of millions of drivers that use the Thruway each year.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “This year we bolstered the safety, reliability and efficiency of our roads and bridges across the State. I was proud to work alongside Governor Hochul, NYSDOT and the Thruway Authority to make these improvements. As we look to the next legislative session, I am committed to creating a more equitable and modern infrastructure system for all New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli said, “Repairing and restoring the roads and bridges in New York State is an investment that improves the safety of all New Yorkers. I applaud the Governor for her continuous commitment to the improvement of our transportation infrastructure.”