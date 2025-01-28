Paul Siegl Promoted to National Sales Manager at RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.

Paul Siegl, RGF’s National Sales Manager. Photo Credit: Jeff Schlichenmeyer.

PORT OF PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc ., a leader in innovative environmental solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Paul Siegl to National Sales Manager. This advancement highlights Paul’s dedication, skillset, and contributions to RGF’s continued success in the HVAC industry.Paul began his career at RGFas a summer engineering intern, where he worked under the mentorship of Larry Fletcher, RGF’s Commercial Director. During his internship, he contributed to the research and development of RGF’s award-winning product lineup. Following his internship, Paul transitioned to the sales team as an Environmental Sales Specialist and later as National Account Manager. In both roles, he excelled, demonstrating exceptional technical knowledge, strategic sales acumen, and an ability to foster strong relationships with customers and partners.“Paul’s journey from intern to National Sales Manager showcases his remarkable dedication, adaptability, and passion for the industry,” said Mathew Charles, VP of National Air Sales at RGF. “His deep understanding of our technology, coupled with his proven success in sales, makes him the perfect fit to lead our national sales team and further our mission of building a cleaner world for generations to come.”As National Sales Manager, Paul will oversee RGF’s national sales strategies, strengthen key partnerships, and lead growth initiatives for the company’s advanced indoor air quality solutions and other environmental products.RGFEnvironmental Group congratulates Paul Siegl on this well-earned promotion and looks forward to his leadership in his new role.About RGFEnvironmental Group, Inc.RGFmanufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 40+ year history of providing effective solutions that improve air, water, and food quality without the use of chemicals. RGFis an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGFHeadquarters span 10 acres, with 220,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, R&D, and office facilities. RGFcontinues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market.

