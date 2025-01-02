Submit Release
Texas-Based Scooter's Garage Launches Revolutionary Tiger Cub Initiative for Classic Pontiac Enthusiasts

Ted Fox

Tiger Cub Prototype

Ted Fox Commercial

The Tiger Cub Initiative is our solution to not only preserve these iconic cars but to push the boundaries of what's possible in restoration and performance.”
— Ted Fox, Owner Scooter's Garage
LANCASTER, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scooter's Garage, a premier destination for hard-to-find classic Pontiac parts, is proud to announce the launch of the Tiger Cub Initiative, a groundbreaking program designed to preserve and innovate within the classic car restoration community.

Under the leadership of Ted Fox, a former U.S. Marine and prominent figure in the automotive world, the Tiger Cub Initiative focuses on three key objectives:

Improve Old Part Designs: Enhance existing parts to increase reliability and performance for classic Pontiac vehicles.
Invent New Parts: Develop innovative parts that have never been created, addressing gaps in the restoration market.
Utilize Advanced Materials: Leverage new alloys and polymers to create lighter, stronger, and more durable components.

"Classic Pontiac enthusiasts often face the challenge of sourcing reliable parts for their vehicles," said Ted Fox, founder of Scooter's Garage.

Ted Fox is a well-known figure in the classic car community, having been featured in SHIFT Magazine, Poncho Perfection Magazine, and In Wheel Time Car Talk. His expertise and dedication to the craft also went viral in a Newsbreak article, solidifying his reputation as an innovator in the field.

The Tiger Cub Initiative is set to provide unprecedented support to the restoration community, ensuring that enthusiasts can keep their classic Pontiacs on the road for years to come.

Contact Information:
Ted Fox
Scooter's Garage Website
610 2nd Street, Lancaster, TX, United States
Phone: (469) 554-0718

About Scooter's Garage
Scooter's Garage, based in Lancaster, TX, is a trusted name in the classic car restoration world, specializing in hard-to-find parts for vintage Pontiac models. With a commitment to quality and innovation, the company is dedicated to helping enthusiasts preserve and enhance their beloved vehicles.

Rob Garcia
Shift Magazine
+1 619-316-1856
editor@shiftlifedesign.com

Tiger Cub promo

Legal Disclaimer:

