Aquaculture Technology Company Scales Up Supplying Ecuador

Sometimes, even when a small business already has an international customer, the expertise and connections of the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) can be invaluable. Linortek of Winston-Salem, NC, makes electronic water monitoring and fish feeding systems that are ideal for shrimp farming. 

The company had a customer in Ecuador but faced a language barrier, prompting Linortek to seek the help of CS Greensboro. CS Greensboro reached out to CS Ecuador to conduct Customized Market Research which included interviews of potential clients and current Linortek shrimp farming customers. The report showed strong potential, leading Linortek to partner with the Ecuador customer. This collaboration resulted in an $80,000 sale, proving the value of the market research.

