NC Business Breezes Into Australia

SonicAire, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is a manufacturer of fans designed to combat dust and lint accumulation, helping manufacturing companies prevent a potentially hazardous environment. Having already made some sales to Australia, SonicAire became interested in finding a well-qualified distributor to increase sales to the market.

CS Greensboro organized a virtual meeting between SonicAire and CS Australia, which saw good potential for SonicAire in the Australian market and recommended an International Partner Search (IPS). Through the IPS, potential distributors were identified that matched SonicAire’s desired profile and gauging their interest in working with the company. After receiving this report and identifying their preferred distributor, SonicAire immediately began discussions with them. During these talks, CS Greensboro sent SonicAire a guide to conducting business in Australia and answered questions about distributor agreements while providing other needed information to support their pursuits.

Fourteen months later, SonicAire reported that the distribution with the Australian Company had been finalized.