Unlocking Aviation Success in Brazil

Founded in 1997, Infinity Air, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of new and overhauled aircraft parts for the commercial, commuter, corporate, and cargo aerospace industry. In addition to serving as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Infinity Air Group provides repair services and aftermarket support leveraging Used Serviceable Materials (USM).

The U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Los Angeles Downtown has supported Infinity Air globally providing them with export counseling, assistance with identifying potential partners, market opportunities, and resources that help reduce export risks.

To learn more about the local aerospace ecosystem and identify new business opportunities in Brazil, Infinity Air participated in the International Aviation Event that took place in the Brazilian aviation clusters of São José dos Campos and São Paulo. The four-day event organized by the U.S. Commercial Service Brazil and Aerospace & Defense Global Team included market briefings, one-on-one meetings, site visits, and networking receptions with key players in the industry. It provided Infinity Air an opportunity to meet with Brazilian companies from the civil and defense aviation sectors, including airline operators, aircraft manufacturers, and suppliers.

As a result of the guidance and support received from the U.S. Commercial Service and their participation in the CS organized International Aviation Event in Brazil, Infinity Air was able to secure a significant contract with a Brazilian airline.

”These conferences are critical for a small business such as Infinity Air Group. The connections we make and the knowledge we gather empower us to compete on the global stage. During the conference, I met with a variety of Brazilian companies from the civil and defense aviation sectors…I also gained invaluable insight into Brazil’s aviation industry that will help identify additional opportunities in the region. Thank you for helping us have a presence at these events and amplifying our voices. All of us at Infinity Air Group look forward to continuing our relationship with the U.S. Commercial Service and with the Brazilian aviation market.”

- Jimmy Wu, President/CEO, Infinity Air Group

