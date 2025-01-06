Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Brings Heartfelt Cheer to Local Shelter with Christmas Gifts

It's a privilege to be a part of bringing a little bit of joy to families who are facing difficulties.” — Cindy Varty, ABSI’s intake coordinator.

LAKE FOREST,, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This December, Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) partnered with a local shelter for battered women to bring a message of care, compassion, and community at this most crucial time. The ABSI team delivered toys, comfort goods, and tokens of encouragement to the women, children, and team members at the shelter during the holiday season.Recognizing the significance of community support and solidarity, Autism Therapy Center (ABSI) extended their mission of fostering empathy and goodwill beyond the clinical settings of their exceptional behavior therapy services. This initiative reaffirms ABSI’s continued dedication to being a positive force for those facing challenging circumstances."I feel so fortunate to be able to participate in this act of giving by Autism Care Center (ABSI) each Christmas,” shared Cindy Varty, ABSI’s intake coordinator. “It's a privilege to be a part of bringing a little bit of joy to families who are facing difficulties."The activities in December are just one part of ABSI’s year-round community outreach efforts. Through spring, summer, fall, and the holidays, ABSI regularly contributes resources and support to shelters and youth groups to ensure that individuals seeking refuge—and the staff who care for them—feel uplifted all year long. At the heart of these efforts is the belief in the power of collective goodwill to make lives brighter and build a culture of empathy for everyone.The shelter coordinator praised the thoughtful contributions from ABSI, saying, “Without question this family will be so blessed by these gifts."Autism Behavior Services, Inc. continues to inspire both through their frontline behavior therapy services and their unwavering outreach efforts. By championing kindness and empathy, they aim to uplift and connect with communities across all seasons.If you’d like to learn more about ABSI’s mission or how your organization can partner with them in their community initiatives, visit https://autismbehaviorservices.com/contact-us/ or contact info@autismbehaviorservices.com.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is a leader in delivering exceptional, evidence-based behavior therapy services designed to meet the specific needs of children and families. With a mission rooted in care and compassion, ABSI is dedicated to helping individuals on the autism spectrum achieve their full potential while making a positive impact in the communities they serve.

