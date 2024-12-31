Gravitas Recruitment Group Partners with Junior Achievement Hong Kong to Inspire Future Leaders

By opening our doors to these promising young individuals, we're not just showing them a career path – we're investing in the future of our industry” — Peter Barker

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gravitas Recruitment Group, a leading recruitment firm, recently hosted seven ambitious students from Junior Achievement Hong Kong for an immersive workplace experience designed to showcase career opportunities in the recruitment industry.

The "Day in the Life of a Recruitment Consultant" programme provided students with hands-on exposure to the dynamic world of professional recruitment. Participants engaged in comprehensive learning activities, including leadership mentoring sessions, career pathway discussions, and practical experience in consultant shadowing and candidate assessment processes.

"By opening our doors to these promising young individuals, we're not just showing them a career path – we're investing in the future of our industry," said Peter Barker, Managing Director at Gravitas Recruitment Group in Asia. "Our partnership with Junior Achievement Hong Kong reflects our commitment to nurturing the next generation of recruitment professionals."

The immersion programme featured several key components:

- Strategic insights from Gravitas leadership team

- Detailed exploration of career progression opportunities

- Real-world consultant shadowing experiences

- Practical training in candidate search and assessment techniques

This initiative is part of Gravitas Recruitment Group's broader commitment to youth development and professional education in Hong Kong. By partnering with Junior Achievement Hong Kong, the company aims to bridge the gap between academic education and professional career paths.

The programme exemplifies Gravitas's dedication to empowering young talent with practical knowledge and real-world experience, helping them make informed decisions about their future careers.

About Gravitas Recruitment Group

Founded in 2010, Gravitas Recruitment Group specialises in technology, insurance, and banking recruitment, operating across Asia and Europe. With offices in Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Singapore, London, Manchester, Leeds, Frankfurt and Rotterdam, Gravitas combines industry expertise with cutting-edge technology to link talented candidates with leading organisations globally.

https://www.gravitasgroup.com.hk/

About Junior Achievement Hong Kong

Junior Achievement Hong Kong (JA HK) is a registered not-for-profit charity. One of the 100+ members of JA Worldwide, JA HK is a leading provider of Other Learning Experiences in Hong Kong. Our programs enable young people to learn about the world of work from the first-hand experience of business volunteers. JA HK delivers hands-on, experiential learning in entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy, inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy. Since our establishment in 2001, we have engaged the support of over 32,000 business volunteers to serve more than 480,000 students from over 600 schools.

Find out more at www.jahk.org

