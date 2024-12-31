2025 New Year Message by Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr Sam Hou Fai Setting sail on a new journey in unity Striving for a new chapter in solidarity

MACAU, December 31 - Dear fellow residents, friends,

Greetings to you all!

Every new year brings new beginnings and possibilities. 2025 is just around the corner, at this wonderful moment as we bid farewell to the old and welcome the new, on behalf of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), I would like to extend my heartfelt new year greetings to all fellow residents, as well as friends at home and abroad who support and attach great importance to the development of Macao.

The year 2024 has great and profound significance for Macao. President Xi Jinping visited Macao, attended the Celebration Ceremony for the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland and the Inauguration Ceremony for the Sixth-term Government of the Macao SAR, and inspected the Macao SAR. President Xi concluded that we must observe “Four Principles” as we further advance the successful implementation of the cause of “One Country, Two Systems”, raised “Three Aspirations” for the future development of the Macao SAR, “Four Hopes” for the new-term Government and “Four Expectations” for the officials of the executive, legislative and judicial organs. President Xi’s important speeches and directives will be our firm stewardship as we forge ahead with stronger steps of determination. President Xi’s affectionate concern and genuine expectations are heart-warming and encouraging; they also serve as a strong impetus for us to keep our spirits high.

Over the past 25 years, with the staunch support from the Mainland, we firmly implemented the principles “One Country, Two Systems”, “Macao people administering Macao” and a high degree of autonomy, firmly ensured order based on the Constitution and the Basic Law, steadfastly upheld national sovereignty, security and development interests, adhered to the core spirit of patriotism for the country and Macao, constantly advanced people’s livelihood, continuously improved people’s wellbeing. As Macao develops together with the Motherland, the path of shared prosperity is getting broader. Macao has achieved the best ever development in history, it has presented to the world the strong vitality and distinctive strengths of the “One Country, Two Systems” principle with Macao characteristics.

When drinking water, one should not forget its source. We have learnt by heart that the “One Country, Two Systems” principle is the greatest strength of Macao. We need to uphold national sovereignty, security and development interests, which is the most important principle of the “One County, Two Systems” cause. Only with the roots deep in the soil can the leaves be lush, only with the roots strong can the branches flourish. The stronger is the principle “One Country”, the more distinctive is our strength “Two Systems”. We must uphold our sense of “One Country”, safeguard the “One Country” principle in order to ensure that the “One Country, Two Systems” principle is not changed or distorted.

The present world is a world of change. Profound changes are taking place in the international environment; the world is experiencing rapid changes. There are abundant new opportunities and new challenges. At present, our country is undergoing rapid and unstoppable development. Macao is going through a transition from recovery to a new stage of high-quality development. Our future is promising. Not only must we stand firm with the institutional strength empowered by the “One Country, Two Systems” principle, forge ahead on this path with steps of determination, we must also be aware of changes, adapt to changes with a scientific mentality, make changes proactively, seize opportunities, and stay committed to innovation.

The year 2025 marks the beginning of the sixth-term Government. The SAR Government will lead people from all walks of life to study well the directives and spirit of the series of speeches made by President Xi Jinping and the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, better leverage the institutional strength of the “One Country, Two Systems” principle, take the initiative to reform and innovate, shoulder new missions, and compose a new chapter. We will continue to fully, faithfully and resolutely implement the “One Country, Two Systems” principle, ensure social harmony and stability; exert more effort to advance appropriate economic diversification; integrate the concept of law-based governance and responsibilities to enhance the overall governance of the SAR and build a service-oriented government with high efficiency; stay committed to taking the people-oriented approach, ensure public wellbeing and improve people’s livelihood; build an open platform with better qualities, be more involved to serve and integrate with our country’s development paradigm; expedite the construction of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin with better and improved concepts and methods; stay dedicated to realizing the goal to brand the city as law-based Macao, vibrant Macao, cultural Macao, blissful Macao.

Fellow residents, friends,

Victory is ensured when people pool their strength; success is secured when people put their heads together. Macao is a pearl on the palm of the Motherland, the bright future of Macao will be created with our concerted efforts. The new-term Government will take a humble attitude to listen to the precious comments and suggestions from all sectors of the society. With practical hard work, we will keep up the momentum and work together, elevate our confidence for future development. I believe that with the strong leadership of the Central Government, staunch support of the Mainland, and the united efforts from all sectors of the society and the general public, the future of Macao will surely be more brilliant and splendid!

As we set sail on a new journey in unity and strive for a new chapter in solidarity, we will break new ground for the high-level development of the “One Country, Two Systems” cause. We will compose a new and vibrant chapter of the successful implementation of the “One Country, Two Systems” principle!

I wish our great country prosperity and harmony!

I wish the Macao SAR vibrancy and stability!

I wish everyone happiness and good health in the new year!