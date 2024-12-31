DEQ Issues Brownfields Agreement to Town of Chapel Hill

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a signed Brownfields Agreement to the Town of Chapel Hill for the redevelopment of the Town of Chapel Hill Police Property located at 828 Martin Luther King, Jr Boulevard.

After considering public input submitted during the comment period and public meeting, DEQ’s Division of Waste Management Brownfields Redevelopment Section made changes to the final agreement, including:

clarifying the requirement for groundwater monitoring

clarifying the definition of ‘recreational use’ to uses that are contemplated for the Brownfields Property, removing uses that would not be feasible at this site, including playgrounds.

referring to the Town “acquiring” the Brownfields Property rather than to a “purchase.”

The Brownfields Agreement provides the flexibility for the Town of Chapel Hill to safely redevelop the property for non-residential use and incorporate a final remedy to address the coal ash present at the site. Upon execution of the Brownfields Agreement by the Town, it will be publicly recorded and in effect. The Town’s decision on the final remedy will be made under a separate Town process.

The agreement, response to comments and other related files are available online here.