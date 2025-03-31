DEQ Accepting Public Comment on First-Time Title V Air Permit for Edwards Wood Product’s Laurinburg Sawmill

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is now accepting public comments on a draft Title V air quality permit for Edwards Wood Products, Inc. – Laurinburg Saw Mill #2 in Scotland County.

The sawmill currently holds a synthetic minor air quality permit that limits its emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to less than 100 tons per year. The facility has applied to modify its permit to remove this cap, reclassifying it as a major source that requires a Title V air quality permit. Major sources are subject to more stringent regulations and more frequent inspections.

The mill will remain a minor source for hazardous air pollution. The modification will also keep in place an operational limit designed to limit Edwards Wood Products’ emissions of toxic air pollution. Air dispersion modeling reviewed by DAQ demonstrated that the facility’s operations with this limit in place are not expected to cause an exceedance of health-based limits.

The draft permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants emitted by the facility comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards, beyond the facility’s fence line. The facility would also be subject to recordkeeping and reporting requirements and regular inspections.

The Division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit. Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until April 30, 2025. Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov with “LaurinburgSawMill.24B” in the subject line, or left via voicemail by calling 919-707-8714. Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

Copies of the public notice, draft permit, draft permit review, permit application, draft environmental justice report, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.