Condolences from Singapore Leaders on the Crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to Republic of Korea (ROK) Acting President Choi Sang-mok to convey his condolences over the crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 in the ROK on 29 December 2024. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has also written to ROK Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul to express his sympathies.

The text of the letters is appended.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

31 DECEMBER 2024

Letter from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Acting President Choi Sang-mok of the Republic of Korea

31 December 2024

His Excellency Choi Sang-mok

Acting President

Republic of Korea

Your Excellency

I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 on 29 December 2024. On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those on board the flight.

Singapore stands in solidarity with the people of the Republic of Korea and everyone impacted by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with them in this time of grief.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong

. . . . .

Letter from Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to ROK Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul

30 December 2024

His Excellency Cho Tae-yul

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Republic of Korea

Your Excellency

Please accept my deepest sympathies on the crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 on 29 December 2024. My condolences go out to the affected families and those that lost loved ones on the flight.

Yours sincerely,

DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN