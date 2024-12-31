Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,611 in the last 365 days.

Condolences from Singapore Leaders on the Crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to Republic of Korea (ROK) Acting President Choi Sang-mok to convey his condolences over the crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 in the ROK on 29 December 2024. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has also written to ROK Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul to express his sympathies.

 

The text of the letters is appended.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

31 DECEMBER 2024

 

 

Letter from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Acting President Choi Sang-mok of the Republic of Korea

 

31 December 2024

 

 

His Excellency Choi Sang-mok

Acting President

Republic of Korea

 

 

Your Excellency

 

 

          I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 on 29 December 2024.  On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those on board the flight.

 

Singapore stands in solidarity with the people of the Republic of Korea and everyone impacted by this tragedy.   Our thoughts are with them in this time of grief.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

 

 

Lawrence Wong

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

Letter from Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to ROK Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul

 

30 December 2024

 

His Excellency Cho Tae-yul

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Republic of Korea

 

Your Excellency

 

              Please accept my deepest sympathies on the crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 on 29 December 2024.  My condolences go out to the affected families and those that lost loved ones on the flight.

 

Yours sincerely,

 

 

DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Condolences from Singapore Leaders on the Crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more