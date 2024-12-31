World Family Office Institute (WFOI): A Global Think Tank Elevating Investment Insights at Invitation-Only Conferences

WFOI partners with SuperReturn and AVCJ, linking GCC wealth with global investment leaders at elite, invitation-only events

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAE-based World Family Office Institute (WFOI), the largest think tank in the GCC region specializing in global alternative investments and economic development, continues to elevate its global standing. Recently, WFOI is exploring the partnership with SuperReturn and AVCJ in the GCC region, two of the most prestigious conferences in global Alternative Investment. WFOI supports their conferences in the GCC by facilitating the invitation of local LP investors and enhancing their regional branding and influence.“WFOI’s wide LP network in the GCC makes it the first stop for global conferences looking to enter the region,” said an industry insider. This reputation is further strengthened by its ongoing communication with IPEM Paris. WFOI functions as an exclusive club with unparalleled access to the Middle Eastern financial ecosystem.WFOI stands as a high-level think tank that gathers global top-tier economists, sovereign wealth funds, funds of funds, and global billionaires to discuss critical issues surrounding global economic development and alternative investment. Deeply rooted in the GCC, WFOI aims to bridge the Gulf region with the rest of the world through its exclusive platform.With over 2,000 Middle Eastern family office members, WFOI has become synonymous with access to "Middle East money." Its invitation-only conferences provide a unique environment for high-profile stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions. Tickets are not sold online; instead, attendees must go through a rigorous screening process to qualify for participation.The Founder & Chairman of WFOI is Catherine Wang, who is also the CEO of Mulan V Investment. Known in the GCC media as "Mulan in the Desert," Catherine has been a driving force behind WFOI's success in creating a bridge between the Gulf region and the global economic stage.Key Events in 2024Middle East Alternative Investment Summit was Successfully Hosted on February 26-27th Dubai, 2024 The invitation-only summit brought together over 300 top-tier attendees, including ADIA, KIA, QIA, leading family offices like Miras Investment and Al Othaim Holding, and firms like GIC and KKR etc. By avoiding online ticket sales, WFOI curated a high-caliber audience for meaningful networking, emphasizing trust and collaboration over superficial interactions.WFOI Hosts GCC-Europe Alternative Investment Forum in London on July 10-11th, 2024 Held at the prestigious Armourers Hall, this exclusive forum united elite investors from entities such as PIF, EIF, and Goldman Sachs, etc, top-tier Europe private investors and Billionaires. Unlike traditional conferences, the invitation-only summit focused on creating a secure and trusted environment for meaningful networking, fostering relationships built on trust rather than superficial interactions like pitching or business card exchanges.In conclusion, the WFOI Dubai Investment Forum 2025 will be held on February 19-21, 2025, bringing together top-tier LPs and billionaires from the GCC, representing $4 trillion in assets. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to shape the future of investments. Register now: https://dubaieconomicweek.com/ | Learn more: www.wfoisun.com

