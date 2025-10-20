Fuzzy Jardine Releases Priced Out of Paradise — A Guide to Building Wealth Through Real Estate the Pono Way

Priced Out of Paradise by real estate investment coach Kolaiah “Fuzzy” Jardine.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawaiian real estate investment coach Kolaiah “Fuzzy” Jardine has announced the release of his new book, Priced Out of Paradise : How to Build Wealth Investing in Real Estate the Pono Way, now available on Amazon. The book offers readers an authentic, actionable guide to real estate investment grounded in integrity, community, and the aloha spirit.Drawing from extensive experience in Hawaiian real estate, Jardine provides clear insights into how everyday people can invest strategically even in high-cost markets. His “Pono Way” philosophy promotes ethical investing practices that balance financial growth with cultural respect and environmental responsibility. Through personal stories, data-driven advice, and accessible lessons, Jardine demonstrates that wealth creation and local stewardship can coexist.Priced Out of Paradise simplifies complex concepts such as identifying promising properties, mitigating financial risks, and cultivating a mindset of discipline and consistency. Jardine’s writing reflects his passion for teaching others how to make real estate work for them while honoring Hawaii’s values of harmony and fairness.“Many believe that buying property in Hawaii is beyond reach,” said Jardine. “This book shows that with education, perseverance, and pono principles, real estate investment can become a path to financial independence and community well-being.”As a respected real estate investment coach, Jardine continues to mentor individuals through his Hui Mastermind network and live workshops. His mission is to equip aspiring investors with the confidence and knowledge to build sustainable wealth through real estate investment while strengthening local communities.Priced Out of Paradise: How to Build Wealth Investing in Real Estate the Pono Way is now available at https://a.co/d/4xMgBxp . Additional information about Fuzzy Jardine’s programs and speaking engagements can be found at fuzzyjardine.com

