Shinshot Auto Group Raises $2.8M Pre-A to Build ‘Mobile Cinema’ and Redefine In-Car Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid the global wave of smartization × entertainment, Shinshot Auto Group has completed a Pre-A financing round of approximately USD 2.8 million, jointly led by industrial capital and new consumer funds. The proceeds will be used to advance core technology R&D, content ecosystem development, and commercialization initiatives.Positioned as a pioneer in AI-powered in-car entertainment solutions, Shinshot Auto Group aims to become the “operating system for immersive in-car entertainment.” By integrating software and hardware, the company is building a platform that combines interactive films, immersive gaming, and dynamic audiovisual systems—creating a new category it calls the “mobile cinema.”In today’s fast-paced urban life, vehicles are evolving from transport tools into personal spaces for emotional relief. Shinshot Auto Group views the car cabin as the smallest unit of private space, and under this philosophy has launched its “AI × Cinema Integration” strategy. This approach fuses AI technology with film-making and interactive engines, transforming cars into both emotional carriers and content-driven spaces.Building the “Immersive Intelligent Cockpit”Unlike traditional IVI systems or proprietary OEM content libraries, Shinshot Auto Group’s framework is built on four pillars: interaction logic, emotion recognition, spatial perception, and content generation. Its immersive cockpit system supports:AI-driven content matching – recommending films, interactive narratives, or games based on driving state, time of day, and emotional feedback.Scenario-based audiovisual linkage – synchronizing audio, ambient lighting, and AR HUD for theater-level immersion.Hardware–software co-iteration – collaborating with leading OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to natively embed entertainment experiences.From Technology Platform to Content EcosystemShinshot Auto Group is not only an automotive tech company but also a content infrastructure platform. Through its in-house “Film–Game Collaborative Development Platform,” the company has established partnerships with major film studios and interactive content houses to co-create native in-car content.This new content form is not bound to traditional cinema screens. Instead, it operates independently within the vehicle, offering interactivity, real-time responsiveness, and deep integration with driving scenarios. As the company describes it: “It’s not just about watching a movie, but entering one.”Investor Perspective: “A Cross-Industry Super Entry Point”An investor from Shenzhen Shengshang Chuangzhan Investment Co., Ltd. commented:“What we value is Shinshot Auto Group’s ability to redefine the concept of the future cinema. This is not just about in-car entertainment—it is about creating an integrated space for emotion, content, and commerce. With the advancement of L2–L4 autonomous driving, user attention will shift from the road to content. Whoever controls in-car content will control the next major screen entry point.”Next Phase: Commercial Rollout and Ecosystem ExpansionLooking ahead, Shinshot Auto Group will accelerate commercialization through several initiatives:Launching its first batch of “mobile cinema experience cabins” for market deployment.Releasing a “Cockpit Content SDK” to enable third-party content integration and build an open ecosystem.Collaborating with gaming, film, and AI music IPs to create scripted driving experiences.By combining AI technology, cinematic storytelling, and immersive entertainment, Shinshot Auto Group seeks to reshape the intelligent vehicle entertainment landscape and establish itself as a core innovator in the emerging in-car content ecosystem.For those who would like to explore collaboration opportunities, please contact us at autogroup@shinshot.com.

