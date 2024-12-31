Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation Calls for Action to Support Individuals with Mental and Physical Disabilities

Breaking Stigmas Anthem Award Winner

The voices of the disabled are often ignored, living in poor conditions. Founder, Teri Rushawn Rogers aims to end this disturbing trend once and for all.

The voices of the disabled must be heard. Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation is dedicated to ending the neglect and improving lives for those in deplorable conditions.” — Teri Rushawn Rogers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the new year approaches, Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation is urging mental health care coordinators, fair housing agencies, and other organizations to address the urgent needs of individuals living with mental and physical disabilities.Despite the protections established by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990, many individuals continue to face inadequate living conditions and insufficient access to essential services.“Over the years, we have witnessed a troubling neglect of the ADA, particularly among those responsible for supporting vulnerable populations,” said Teri Rushawn Rogers, Founder and CEO of Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation. “This is a call to action for all stakeholders to prioritize the rights and needs of individuals with disabilities.”As 2025 begins, Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation advocates for justice and policy reforms that will enhance the quality of life for those affected. Rogers, who has personally experienced unsafe housing conditions, is committed to raising awareness and driving change for others in similar situations.Rogers is an award-winning author and leader in the mental health advocacy space, with notable works including *America's Game Girls* and *Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation*. Her journey includes a successful career in film, a commitment to sobriety, and the establishment of a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the homeless community. In 2024, she received the Impact Book Award for her contributions to the addiction and recovery field.“We believe that everyone deserves a safe and comfortable place to call home, and we work tirelessly to make that a reality,” said a spokesperson for Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation. The organization provides various services, including shelter, job training, and mental health counseling, to support individuals in need.Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation is currently seeking volunteers who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of those with disabilities. To learn more about how you can help, visit [ https://breakingstigmas.org](https://breakingstigmas.org ).**ABOUT BREAKING STIGMAS TREATMENT OPERATION**Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation is dedicated to providing shelter and comprehensive support to homeless individuals, including job training and mental health counseling.**CONTACT**Teri Rushawn RogersBreaking Stigmas Treatment OperationEmail: terirogers@breakingstigmas.orgWebsite: [ https://breakingstigmas.org](https://breakingstigmas.org ###

