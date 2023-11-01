"Award-Winning Protagonists Teri Rogers Launches Global Movement to Address Homelessness and Mental Health Stigmas"
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Award-Winning Protagonists Teri Rogers Launches Global Movement to Address Homelessness and Mental Health Stigmas"
In an initiative aimed at breaking the silence surrounding homelessness, substance use disorder, and mental health, a global movement has been launched by Teri Rogers, an acclaimed protagonist of a documentary. Rogers, a two-time award winner and founder of the non-profit organization "Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation," is on a mission to bridge the gaps in understanding and support for those facing these challenges.
Rogers, a survivor of various life obstacles, including a period of residing on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, has utilized her experiences to create a compelling documentary that has received two prestigious awards and six nominations. The documentary offers an unfiltered glimpse into her life, serving as a powerful medium to challenge prevailing stigmas.
Two years ago, Rogers took a significant step by establishing the non-profit organization "Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation," which has since obtained 501(c)3 status. Her commitment to fostering change extends beyond the screen, as she recently self-published her first book—a poignant blend of the film, the non-profit's initiatives, and her unique perspective on the stigmas surrounding homelessness, substance use disorder, and mental health.
Having shared her story at three local universities, Rogers is now motivated to expand her impact as a speaker, with plans for a college tour in the pipeline. The documentary has reached over 300 libraries from California to Australia, indicating a global resonance and underscoring the urgency of the message.
Rogers aims to raise awareness through a combination of lived experiences and evidence-based research. The core mission is to dismantle stigmas, fostering an environment where individuals feel comfortable seeking the help they need and are aware of the available resources.
To facilitate open dialogue and community engagement, Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation encourages individuals and organizations to connect with Teri Rogers directly. She can be reached at 310-365-5761 or through the organization's website: https://breakingstigmas.org
Join Teri Rogers in the movement to break the stigmas and bridge the gaps, creating a society where compassion and understanding triumph over judgment.
About Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation
Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation is a non-profit organization dedicated to breaking down stigmas surrounding homelessness, substance use disorder, and mental health. Through impactful initiatives, including award-winning documentaries and educational outreach, the organization strives to create a more compassionate and informed community.
