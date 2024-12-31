Awesome TV People’s Choice Award Winners 2024 Awesome Choice Award Winners 2024 WINNERS - Fan Favorite Movie & OTT Actors and Actress

The Awesome TV People’s Choice Awards 2024: Fans Crown Their Favorites

The Awesome TV People’s Choice Awards celebrate the power of storytelling and the unwavering connection between creators and audiences. It’s truly inspiring to see fans unite to honor their favorites.” — Ritesh Parikh, Founder of Awesome TV

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entertainment enthusiasts from across the globe united to cast over 500,000 votes for the inaugural Awesome TV People’s Choice Awards 2024. The grand event celebrated the best in film, television, and OTT platforms, giving fans the ultimate power to decide the winners.This year’s awards celebrated creativity, excellence, and the audience’s unmatched ability to spotlight the finest talent.Awesome TV People’s Choice Award Winners :Film Category- Best Film: Stree 2 – This horror-comedy sequel gripped audiences with its engaging storyline and stellar performances.- Best Director: Amar Kaushik (Stree 2) – Seamlessly blending humor and suspense, Amar Kaushik brought Stree 2 to life.- Best Actor: Rajkumar Rao (Stree 2) – Rajkumar Rao’s heartfelt and humorous performance won hearts globally.- Best Actress: Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2) – Her enigmatic portrayal added depth and intrigue to the story.- Best Supporting Actor: Abhishek Banerjee (Stree 2) – A standout performance full of humor and intensity.- Best Supporting Actress: Chhaya Kadam (Madgaon Express) – Her nuanced role in Madgaon Express left a lasting impression.- Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh (Tainu Khabar Nahi - Munjya) – His soulful voice struck a chord with fans.- Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal (Ami Je Tomar 3.0 - Bhool Bhulaiyya 3) – A magical rendition that redefined a classic.OTT Category- Best OTT Film: Do Patti (Netflix) – A gripping narrative that ruled the OTT space.- Best OTT Actor: Vikrant Massey (Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba) – A masterclass in acting with a complex character.- Best OTT Actress: Kriti Sanon (Do Patti) – An emotionally charged and unforgettable performance.- Best OTT Web Series: Heeramandi (Netflix) – Lavish production and compelling storytelling mesmerized viewers.- Best OTT Web Series Actor: Bhuvan Bam (Taaza Khabar 2) – A charismatic and versatile performance.- Best OTT Web Series Actress: Ananya Panday (Call Me Bae) – A relatable and witty portrayal that charmed audiences.Awesome Choice Awards 2024: Spotlighting ExcellenceAdding to the celebration, the Awesome Choice Awards 2024 spotlighted even more exceptional talents:Film Category- Best Film: KILL – A high-octane thriller that kept audiences hooked.- Best Actor: Abhay Verma – A powerful and versatile performance in KILL.- Best Actress: Divya Khosla – Her compelling role earned her the top honor.OTT Favorites- Favorite OTT Actor: Pankaj Tripathi – A fan-favorite with nuanced and impactful performances.- Favorite OTT Actress: Anchal Singh – A captivating star lighting up the OTT landscape.Music Category- Best Playback Singer (Male): Kailash Kher – A soulful voice that continues to inspire.- Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao – Redefining playback music with her unique style.Special Recognition- International ICON: Amitabh Bachchan – A global legend whose illustrious career defines cinematic excellence.A Word from Ritesh ParikhRitesh Parikh, Founder of Awesome TV, shared his excitement about the awards:"The Awesome TV People’s Choice Awards celebrate the power of storytelling and the unwavering connection between creators and audiences. It’s truly inspiring to see over half a million fans unite to honor their favorites. This is just the beginning of many Simply Awesome moments we’ll create together."About Awesome TVAwesome TV, a leading South Asian global media house based out of New York, USA, continues to inspire with top-tier entertainment, breaking news, and exclusive stories.Follow @awesomeitv on social media for the latest updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more Simply Awesome moments.Thank you to all the fans for making the Awesome TV People’s Choice Awards 2024 a resounding success!

