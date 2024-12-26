Awesome TV People’s Choice Awards

Awesome TV Launches First-Ever People’s Choice Awards Powered by AWSM Times: Let Your Voice Decide the Winners!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY – Awesome TV , the premier South Asian global media network, proudly announces a groundbreaking event: the First Awesome TV People’s Choice Awards , powered by AWSM Times . This innovative awards show puts fans in control, giving YOU the power to crown the stars, films, and creators who define the very best in entertainment.🌟 Vote Now at [ https://awesomeitv.com/awards2024/ ] and let your voice be heard!With a dedicated global audience of millions, Awesome TV celebrates the diversity and vibrancy of South Asian entertainment across 14 dynamic categories, including:- Favorite Bollywood Film & Director- Favorite Bollywood Actor & Actress- Favorite Supporting Actor & Actress- Favorite Playback Singers (Male & Female)- Favorite OTT Film & Actor/Actress- Favorite OTT Web Series & Actor/ActressThese awards honor exceptional talent that has captivated hearts worldwide. Now, fans can show their support for the artists and creators who inspire and entertain.Ritesh Parikh, visionary founder of Awesome TV, expressed his enthusiasm:"This is YOUR award show. We’re thrilled to unite fans across the globe to celebrate their favorites and spotlight the best in South Asian entertainment. This is going to be simply awesome!"🗳️ Don’t Miss Out: Voting is now open at [ https://awesomeitv.com/awards2024/] . Make sure your favorites shine on the biggest stage!The Awesome TV People’s Choice Awards mark a new chapter in entertainment history, giving fans an unprecedented opportunity to honor their favorites. Join us in this celebration of excellence and community.In addition, Awesome TV will also be presenting the Awesome Choice Awards, a critically acclaimed honor recognizing extraordinary contributions and standout achievements in entertainment. These prestigious awards celebrate the films, stars, and creators that have defined excellence and captivated audiences across the globe.📅 Stay Tuned: Follow Awesome TV for updates on the winners and details of the exclusive awards night!For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Media Relations TeamAwesome TVEmail: media@awesomeitv.comWebsite: [ https://awesomeitv.com](https://awesomeitv.com About Awesome TVFounded by Ritesh Parikh and headquartered in New York, Awesome TV is the leading South Asian streaming network with a global footprint. With millions of fans worldwide, Awesome TV delivers culturally rich, high-quality entertainment to audiences across the globe.

