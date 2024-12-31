Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on Death of Former President Carter; Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for 30 Days

 LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued a statement and direction to Nebraskans to fly flags at half-staff in honor of former President Jimmy Carter. Carter, the longest living U.S. president at 100 years of age, died today. Gov. Pillen said:

“Suzanne and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the death of former President Jimmy Carter. President Carter’s life was defined by public service. He wore the uniform of our nation as an officer in the U.S. Navy, served the people of his beloved state of Georgia as Governor, and served America as President. His service to others continued long after he left the presidency, particularly through his work with Habitat for Humanity. His unwavering faith in almighty God and his dedication to his family were a model for us all.”

In accordance with the United States Flag Code and the flag policy of the State of Nebraska, U.S. and Nebraska flags will be flown at half-staff for 30 days, until Jan. 28, 2025.

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on Death of Former President Carter; Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for 30 Days

